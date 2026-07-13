Trump Rains Down Fresh Strikes After Iran Attacks Gulf Neighbors

The United States launched a wave of attacks against Iran as it lashed out at its Arab neighbors.

Sunday’s U.S. strikes hit “dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz,” U.S. Central Command said in a news release.

CENTCOM said targets included military air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it,” CENTCOM said.

“U.S. forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations.”

BREAKING: A massive plume of black smoke is rising from Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz following heavy US airstrikes in the last hour. A US official confirms the US military conducted heavy strikes on Iranian missile and air defense systems as well as IRGC speed boats at… pic.twitter.com/7fZSGBMe0l — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) July 12, 2026

Sunday night’s attacks came after Saturday strikes in which U.S. forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets, according to another release from CENTCOM.

All in all, last week the U.S. hit more than 300 Iranian targets.

Iran, meanwhile, was attacking neighbors and ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Bahrain accused Iran of targeting civilians, according to The Times of Israel.

“Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through its heinous attacks with missiles and drones that target civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the general command of Bahrain’s military said in a statement.

🚨 BREAKING: IRAN FIRES MISSILES AT MULTIPLE GULF STATES AFTER NEW U.S. STRIKES. Iran has launched another wave of missile attacks targeting Jordan, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait following fresh U.S. strikes on Iranian military infrastructure. According to U.S. officials: • Dozens… — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) July 13, 2026

It said its defenses “intercepted and destroyed a number of Iranian aerial attacks.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed it attacked U.S. bases in Bahrain and Oman.

According to The Guardian, Iran said it also targeted U.S. bases in Kuwait and Jordan.

On Sunday, Iran fired on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to ABC News.

A U.S. official said U.S. aircraft shot down a cruise missile and a one-way attack drone.

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