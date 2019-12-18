Trump Raised $10M in One Week Amid Impeachment - More Than Many Dems Raised in an Entire Quarter

All right, Democrats seem to be telling themselves, impeachment is going to fail in the Senate. There won’t be a dramatic “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” moment, but surely this will mortally wound President Donald Trump, right?

It’s the scarlet I, the letter every president dreads. There are still NeverTrump Republicans out there, right? Surely this will send them running. The president will be left with his base, but everyone else is going to scurry. Meanwhile, it’ll energize Democrats. If impeachment is a political construct, that’s reason enough to do it, right?

So about that: Last week, Donald Trump raised $10 million for his re-election campaign.

The number was announced by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Twitter.

“While Dems continue their political theater … @realDonaldTrump has been crushing it!” he tweeted with a list of accomplishments from the White House last week.

While Dems continue their political theater…@realDonaldTrump has been crushing it! THIS WEEK: ✅ Raised 10MM+ ✅ Trade Deals with China & Mexico ✅ Gov’t Family Leave ✅ 50th Federal Judge ✅ Signed Anti-Semitism Order ✅ House approved Space Force ✅ 1.3B for the Wall — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 15, 2019

Raised 10MM+ = Greater than $10,000,000 in donations in one week. 🤔 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 15, 2019

That’s demoralizing enough on its own. Then you consider the fact there are Democratic presidential candidates who didn’t reach that number in the last fundraising quarter.

In fact, of the five who did, only four of them are still in the race. Kamala Harris, whose race had been reduced to an excuse to squander money and potential, had taken in $11.7 million.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden — the frontrunner for the nomination — had only taken in $15.1 million all quarter, The Daily Caller reported. To be fair, Biden wasn’t having the best of times in the third quarter, when Elizabeth Warren was the candidate du jour. That being said, he was still the establishment favorite and the unquestioned frontrunner. It’s another sign of how badly the Democrats were (and are still) hopelessly fractured.

Among those under $10 million were Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Julián Castro.

Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee, meanwhile, raised $125 million in the third quarter, according to The New York Times.

According to officials, a total of $308 million combined had been raised by the committees since the beginning of the year. At the time, they had $156 million in cash on hand.

There were other signs that the impeachment-as-political weapon strategy wasn’t working, too.

A Fox News poll conducted last week found the president’s approval rating was up by three points since late October, from 42 percent to 45 percent, which meant weeks of impeachment hearings hadn’t exactly registered an exact hit. A CNN poll, meanwhile, found support for impeachment had dropped by 5 percentage points between November and December, from 50 percent to 45 percent, putting it at the lowest level in six months.

Both RealClearPolitics polling averages on presidential popularity and impeachment have also found that the president’s position has improved in the aggregate, as well.

What has this all been for, then? It’s bad enough to drag the country through an impeachment process when it’s abundantly clear the outcome is certain and the charges poorly defined. It’s worse when the impeachment inquiry was designed to usher America quickly through any contradictory evidence or viewpoints by simply excluding them in the name of efficiency.

To do all of these things and end up with a fundraising boon for President Trump and polls that haven’t moved an inch is a pyrrhic victory of mind-blowing proportions. It only gets worse from here, too.

Remember, folks: The Republicans control the Senate and that’s who gets to set the rules for the next act of this farce, and rest assured it’ll keep the money flowing into Trump’s coffers while the Democratic candidates continue a fractured and fractious primary process.

If only there could have been some way to avoid all of this.

