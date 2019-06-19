Trump Raises ‘Record Breaking’ Amount Only 24 Hours After His Campaign Kickoff, McDaniel Says

President Donald Trump raised nearly $25 million in less than one day after he officially launched his 2020 campaign, according to Republican National Committee officials Wednesday.

“[Trump] has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election,” Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman, said.

“The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!”

@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 19, 2019

The president brought in more money in one day than any of the Democratic presidential hopefuls raised during the entire first quarter.

Former Vice President Joe Biden led the other 2020 Democrats in first-day contributions with $6.3 million, followed by former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke who came in second place with $6.1 million.

“This shatters every fundraising record! By comparison, Biden raised $6 million… the top 5 Democrats COMBINED only raised $14 million,” Eric Trump tweeted. “The excitement for [Trump] last night was off the charts! #Winning“

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders outraised his Democratic competition in the first quarter with $18.2 million. Biden, however, launched his campaign in late-April and did not report.

“Do the math: that’s more than a million dollars an hour for an entire day,” said Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for Trump’s 2020 campaign. “On top of an electric rally in Orlando, this shows huge Trump enthusiasm.”

Jaw-dropping numbers from the 24 hours of the day @realDonaldTrump announced his re-election campaign: $24.8 million raised. Do the math: that’s more than a million dollars an hour for an entire day. On top of an electric rally in Orlando, this shows huge Trump enthusiasm. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) June 19, 2019

The total funds raised were “a combined haul by the campaign and Trump Victory,” a Trump campaign official told an ABC News reporter.

This is a combined haul by the campaign and Trump Victory, the joint fundraising arm for the campaign and RNC, a Trump campaign official tells @ABC News Breakdown:Trump campaign: 14M (and change)Trump Victory: 10M (and change) 24.8M in 24 hrs (more than any Dem raised in Q1) https://t.co/WuDbUNTAGi — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 19, 2019

