Trump Raises ‘Record Breaking’ Amount Only 24 Hours After His Campaign Kickoff, McDaniel Says

By Molly Prince
Published June 19, 2019 at 6:54am
President Donald Trump raised nearly $25 million in less than one day after he officially launched his 2020 campaign, according to Republican National Committee officials Wednesday.

“[Trump] has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election,” Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman, said.

“The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!”

The president brought in more money in one day than any of the Democratic presidential hopefuls raised during the entire first quarter.

Former Vice President Joe Biden led the other 2020 Democrats in first-day contributions with $6.3 million, followed by former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke who came in second place with $6.1 million.

“This shatters every fundraising record! By comparison, Biden raised $6 million… the top 5 Democrats COMBINED only raised $14 million,” Eric Trump tweeted. “The excitement for [Trump] last night was off the charts! #Winning

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders outraised his Democratic competition in the first quarter with $18.2 million. Biden, however, launched his campaign in late-April and did not report.

“Do the math: that’s more than a million dollars an hour for an entire day,” said Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for Trump’s 2020 campaign. “On top of an electric rally in Orlando, this shows huge Trump enthusiasm.”

The total funds raised were “a combined haul by the campaign and Trump Victory,” a Trump campaign official told an ABC News reporter.

