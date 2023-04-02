Trump Rakes in $4 Million 24 Hours After Indictment, Where It Came From Should Have Libs Terrified

Americans don’t like bullies. They don’t like scandalmongers or liars either. NeverTrumpers and those who support them are all of these. Infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome, they will stop at nothing to prevent Donald Trump from regaining the White House.

But it appears the opposition is rising to the occasion.

According to a Friday Trump campaign press release, “Americans from across all 50 states donated to President Trump’s campaign within the first five hours” after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s unprecedented indictment of the former president. The indictment made history. It’s the first time a former president has been charged in a criminal matter.

In the first 24 hours after the indictment — which the Trump campaign website characterized as “blatant interference in the 2024 election against the leading Republican presidential candidate” — over $4 million in donations rolled in.

Campaigns need money, and liberals must be concerned that so much of it is being raked in by the Trump campaign. But that’s not what should scare them the most. Of the $4 million in donations, over 25 percent came from first-time Trump donors.

BREAKING: President Trump Raises Over $4 Million in 24 Hours After Indictment in Alvin Bragg Witch Hunt Over 25% of Donations Came from First-Time Donors to the Trump Campaign pic.twitter.com/xGQHbqXAnr — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 31, 2023

Not only did previous Trump donors circle the wagons, but many who either were on the fence about Trump or even disliked him have also had enough. They’re fighting back with their hard-earned cash. And there’s a lot of them.

Will Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (89 Votes) No: 6% (6 Votes)

The average contribution to the Trump campaign is a mere $34, according to the campaign. That means it is being “funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections.”

According to the Washington Examiner, Trump sent out an email that promised the “witch hunt” led by the Manhattan District Attorney would boomerang on Democrats.

“Ever since I ran for president as a complete political outsider, the corrupt ruling class has tried to shut down our America First movement,” the email said. “The Deep State will use anything at their disposal to shut down the one political movement that puts you first.”

Friday’s press release went on to say, “This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor.”

The grand jury indictment accused the former president of business fraud charges connected to hush money said to be paid to porn star Stormy Daniels back in 2016, according to the Examiner. Contrary to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — who tweeted that Trump will have the opportunity to “prove innocence” in court — the state will have the burden to prove that Trump is guilty of, well, something.

The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2023

Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, and the indictment will be unsealed at that time. Whatever the charges are, and however many there are, it appears that they won’t meet the bar for a New York D.A. to so relentlessly pursue a former president for something he supposedly did in 2016. What’s more, the statute of limitations has run out even if the charges of business fraud did somehow stick, as pointed out by law professor Jonathan Turley on Fox News.

The Russian Collusion Hoax, two phony impeachments, the failed Mueller investigation and the Jan. 6 innuendos all add up to this: NeverTrumpers are bullies, scandalmongers and liars. The good people of the United States are fed up with it. The proof is in the number of first-time donors giving to the Trump campaign.

There are several levels of support in the political game. Those who vote for the candidate, those who volunteer, and those who donate. Those who donate put skin in the game when they put in their hard-earned cash. It’s a sure signal that they’re playing for keeps.

That this kind of passionate support is coming from new places should have liberals terrified about the 2024 election, no matter the race — state or federal — and no matter the Republican nominee.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.