Path 27
News

Trump Rally Abruptly Canceled After State Park Commissioners Object

Jack Davis June 29, 2021 at 5:04pm
Path 27

Former President Donald Trump has been banned from speaking this upcoming Saturday at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, Alabama.

Trump was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the July 4th weekend event, until members of the USS Alabama Battleship Commission, which oversees the park, got cold feet.

“After the request was made, then there was contact with the Republican Party. They contacted us and then it became apparent that it was going to be a partisan political event, rather than just a patriotic event planned for that evening,” commission chairman Bill Tunnell said, according to WPMI-TV.

The commissioners reportedly sent off a request for advice from state Attorney General Steve Marshall, who sent a reply back informing the commission that its request came too late for any formal statement to be made. However, the attorney general said parks may allow political speakers, provided access be “available for all political parties and candidates on an equal basis.”

The park was used for a 2012 rally when former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania was campaigning for the Republican nomination to the presidency.

Trending:
Texas AG: Over 500 Election Fraud Cases Still Need to Be Heard in Court

“Santorum was the straw that broke the camel’s back, and that’s when the commission went to the ‘no partisan politics open to the public,’” Tunnell said.

However, one supporter said preserving the park’s status as a neutral ground is just a dodge.

“I’ll be honest, I feel some people just didn’t want it … not just didn’t want it, didn’t want President Trump,” Tea Party activist Pete Riehm told WPMI.

“If the people can’t assemble in public places, where can we assemble?”

Is canceling this event a First Amendment violation?

Trump has a rally scheduled for Saturday at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida.

Trump, who has not made many public appearances since leaving office in January, kicked off a string of speaking engagements with a rally in Ohio last weekend.

“Critical race theory is being forced on our military,” Trump said at the rally, according to The Independent.

“Gas prices are spiking. Inflation is skyrocketing and China, Russia and Iran are humiliating our country. Joe Biden is destroying our nation right before our very own eyes.”

“The number one priority for everyone who wants to save America is to pour every single ounce of energy you have into winning a gigantic victory in the midterms and 2024,” he said.

Related:
The Biden Administration Just Got Sued by the Leftist ACLU

During his Ohio rally, Trump teased the prospect of running for the White House again in 2024 and maintained he had won the 2020 presidential race as well.

“We won the election twice and it’s possible we’ll have to win it a third time. It’s possible,” he said.

Trump sounded an upbeat note about the future, according to Reuters.

“We will take back the House, we will take back the Senate, and we will take back America, and we will do it soon,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Ohio City Passes Law Requiring Police to Release Use-of-Force Footage Within 7 Days
Washington Post Readers Revolt After Paper Publishes Op-Ed Calling for Kids to Be Exposed to 'Kink' at Pride Parades
DC Passes Bill Banning Menthol Cigarettes, Sends It to Mayor's Desk
Report: Manhattan District Attorney to Formally Charge the Trump Organization with Crimes
Olympian Gwen Berry Doubles Down, Claims National Anthem Is 'Disrespectful' to Black Americans
See more...

Conversation