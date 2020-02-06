SECTIONS
Trump Re-Election Bid Gets Boost as Poll Shows Record Number of Americans Satisfied with Life

By Joe Saunders
Published February 6, 2020 at 11:56am
This is one poll that will count in November.

Amid Democratic wailing and mainstream media gnashing of teeth in the fourth year of President Donald Trump’s administration, survey results released Thursday by Gallup show 90 percent of Americans are satisfied with “the way things are going in their personal life.”

The same poll found confidence in the economy is at a 20-year high, Gallup reported. And with the economy being such a big part of presidential campaigns, that’s not a good sign for Democrats.

According to Gallup, the poll was conducted from Jan. 2-15 — just before Trump’s impeachment trial opened in the Senate. A random sample of 1,014 adults was surveyed, and the margin of error was plus- or minus-4 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level

The results of the trial were a foregone conclusion. No serious person — not even unserious liberals — expected two-thirds of the Senate to vote to overturn the results of the 2016 election. So it’s not like the poll respondents were anticipating a change in the White House.

What’s more likely is that the results, combined with another Gallup poll released on Tuesday that showed Trump’s approval rating at the highest of his presidency, indicate that the American people as a whole understand good things are really happening in the country.

Well knowing the kind of good news the poll represents, Trump brought it up at Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

Do you think this poll is an accurate reflection of the country?

“American satisfaction is at the highest level ever recorded,” Trump said. “Can you imagine? And that’s from Gallup. No friend of mine.”

And for those who aren’t blinded by partisan rage at the man in the White House, the reasons are easy to see why.

The economy is humming. Unemployment is at historic lows. And while foreign threats are ever-present, they’ve been manageable under the Trump administration. (Some foreign threats haven’t been just managed they’ve been obliterated, like a certain Iranian general named Qassem Soleimani.)

And what do Democrats have to offer against that? Hysterical threats about “climate change,” a desire to destroy the economy with a ludicrous Green New Deal, and a barely concealed desire to stab allies like Israel in the back to appease murderous Middle Eastern tyrants.

Now, obviously, everyone isn’t happy all the time. In a nation of more than 300 million, there are going to be those going through rough times with jobs, marriages or other personal relationships.

What the poll showed, though, is that overall, Americans are a pretty contented group — something that wouldn’t be evident to anyone who relies on the picture presented by the mainstream media on a daily basis, which pretends dissatisfaction with the Trump administration is an animating force throughout the country.

While some differences were found, they weren’t that surprising.

High-income respondents reported greater satisfaction than low-income respondents (money might not buy happiness, but it can at least rent peace of mind).

Republicans and those who are married tended to be more satisfied than Democrats and those who are single.

The overall finding, though, was a country where a record number of respondents said they were satisfied with their lives. And confidence in the economy is higher than its been in two decades.

For Trump’s re-election chances, that’s nothing but good news.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
