Trump Reacts to China's Hollywood Boycott with Witty One-Liner: Hollywood Won't Be Happy

President Donald Trump addressed China’s decision to limit Hollywood film imports during a Thursday cabinet meeting, stating, “I think I’ve heard of worse things,” which drew laughter from attendees — and likely consternation from Tinseltown itself.

According to the Wall Street Journal, his response came amid escalating trade tensions with China, reflecting a focus on broader U.S. economic goals.

You can view the humorous moment for yourself below:

🚨REPORTER: “China retaliated today by reducing the number of American films that can be shown there. What’s your reaction to them now targeting cultural exports from the United States?” TRUMP: “I think I’ve heard of worse things.” LMAO!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S38XLJJbR0 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) April 10, 2025

China announced it would moderately reduce U.S. movie imports in retaliation for Trump’s 125 percent tariffs on Chinese goods, effective earlier this month. The China Film Administration cited U.S. tariffs as likely to reduce Chinese audiences’ interest in American films, framing the boycott as a market-driven decision.

Hollywood has relied on China’s box office, which, according to Variety, generated $5.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $7.6 billion in 2025. Films like “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” earned $132 million in China last year, underscoring the market’s financial weight for U.S. studios.

Trump’s tariffs target China’s trade practices, aiming to address longstanding U.S. trade deficits. He excluded China from a 90-day tariff pause offered to other nations, signaling a firm stance. Hollywood — as unhappy as they might be — and these newfound challenges are a byproduct of this broader economic strategy.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, China’s film market has increasingly favored domestic productions, such as “Ne Zha 2,” which outperformed many U.S. releases in 2024. American films accounted for a small percentage of China’s box office last year.

China’s boycott seeks to limit U.S. cultural influence, as American films often project themes of freedom and individualism. Beijing’s restrictions prioritize state-approved domestic films, reducing Hollywood’s presence in Chinese theaters.

Hollywood has faced hurdles in China before. Studios altered content, such as removing Taiwanese and Japanese flags from the trailer of “Top Gun: Maverick,” to meet Beijing’s censorship demands. Despite these efforts, China still banned the film’s release.

Much to Tinseltown’s chagrin, Trump’s trade policies emphasize U.S. economic priorities over any specific industries — like Hollywood. His tariffs aim to protect American manufacturing and jobs, with cultural exports like films playing a secondary role in these ongoing, worldly negotiations.

Making matters worse for Hollywood, its financial pressures extend beyond China. As NPR noted, studios carry debt from streaming investments and past disruptions like labor strikes and the pandemic. In the smallest of silver linings, losing China’s market adds strain, but is not seen as a decisive blow.

Now, China’s domestic film industry has grown, with local hits reflecting government support and audience interest in national narratives. In 2024, Chinese films dominated their local box office, reducing reliance on U.S. imports.

Trump’s tariffs are part of a strategy to reshape global trade dynamics. By maintaining pressure on China, he seeks concessions on trade terms favorable to the U.S., even if industries like Hollywood face short-term challenges.

Trump’s pithy comment downplayed concerns about China’s boycott, aligning with his focus on domestic economic gains. Hollywood’s role in U.S.-China trade is rather minor compared to sectors like manufacturing and agriculture.

China’s restrictions may push Hollywood to explore other markets, such as India or Europe — or even focus on U.S. audiences. Per NPR, studios have already begun diversifying revenue streams to offset China’s declining returns.

The boycott does highlight ongoing U.S.-China tensions. American films remain a global cultural force, earning billions annually outside China (following a brutal 2023, the industry has been humming along since). Trump’s policies prioritize economic leverage over maintaining Hollywood’s access to Chinese theaters.

Hollywood’s past adjustments for China’s market have obviously yielded inconsistent results. Given that, Trump’s remark and broader approach suggests limited concern for an industry that has navigated Beijing’s restrictions for years.

Trump’s reaction to China’s Hollywood boycott reflects his administration’s focus on trade and economic strength. His tariffs and comments signal that Hollywood’s challenges are a small part of a larger effort to advance U.S. interests in the face of China’s retaliatory measures.

Hollywood may not like it, but it’s clear this is the path Trump is committed to.

