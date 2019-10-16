Trump Reacts to Democratic Debate: 'Economy Would Crash' with One of These 'Clowns' as President

President Donald Trump cast his vote for “none of the above” in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate.

Trump offered his judgment in a pair of tweets, one highlighting Trump’s concern for the impact of a Democrat on the red-hot economy and the other suggesting that impeachment has become a political strategy born of Democratic desperation.

“Our record Economy would CRASH, just like in 1929, if any of those clowns became President!” Trump tweeted.

“You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States. Now you see why they have no choice but to push a totally illegal & absurd Impeachment of one of the most successful Presidents!” Trump tweeted earlier.

The candidates, who spent the first segment of the debate on the subject of impeaching Trump, made it clear Tuesday night they hold Trump in equal disdain.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who jabbed Trump at every opportunity, used the debate to call for Twitter to take down the president’s Twitter account and also urged Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts to join her.

“Impeachment is the way that we establish that this man will not be permitted to break the law over and over without consequences,” Warren said, according to CBS News.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii was one of the few to sound a cautionary note on impeachment.

“If the House votes to impeach, the Senate does not vote to remove Donald Trump, he walks out and he feels exonerated, further deepening the divides in this country that we cannot afford,” she said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Earlier, Trump sounded a dismissive note on impeachment during the ceremony to welcome the Stanley Cup-winning St. Louis Blues to the White House, according to a White House media pool report.

“And, by the way, we just hit the greatest economy we’ve ever had. ‘Let’s impeach the President.’ Isn’t that a good idea? I wouldn’t worry about it, fellas. I wouldn’t worry about it. Don’t — don’t worry too much,” Trump said to laughter in the audience at the ceremony.

Trump, facing growing calls for impeachment from House Democrats, also said the team’s victory over adversity is a lesson that holds true in life.

“And the St. Louis Blues’ amazing comeback reminds us to never give up, never lose faith, never, ever quit. Just keep forging ahead. You never know. Just keep forging ahead,” Trump said.

