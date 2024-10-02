Trump Reacts to JD Vance's Debate Performance, Shreds 'Low IQ' Walz

Former President Donald Trump said there was no doubt who won the debate between vice presidential candidates Tuesday night when Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio faced off against Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“GREAT JOB JD — We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote after the debate on Truth Social.

“JD crushed it! Walz was a Low IQ Disaster – Very much like Kamala,” Trump noted in a separate Truth Social post.

“Our Country would never be able to recover from an Administration of these two. Can you imagine them representing us with sharp, fierce Foreign Leaders? I can’t!” Trump added.

Trump also leaped upon a notable Walz gaffe.

The Democrat had said ”I’ve become friends with school shooters,” as noted by Fox News.

“Why aren’t the after shows talking about the fact that Walz said, ‘I’m friends with school shooters!’” Trump posted.

This is the best 43-second answer in a debate that I have listened to in my lifetime.

J.D. Vance was a brilliant choice.#VPDebate2024 pic.twitter.com/6dHEkEjNjZ — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 2, 2024

Writing for the New York Post, columnist Michael Goodwin said the contest was not close.

“Walz had occasional moments of clarity, but he spent most of the night giving rambling answers that filled the allotted time without reaching a clear conclusion. The only thing he won was finishing first in the number of non-sequiturs,” Goodwin wrote.

JD Vance just TOOK COMMAND of this debate by fact-checking these debate “moderators” who tried to fact-check him! This is how it’s DONE. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/X2ONBCNOo3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

Goodwin noted that media bias was evident in what was left unsaid when questions turned to the economy and immigration.

“Walz was not asked the obvious follow-up question in either case: Why hasn’t Harris fixed the economy and the border during her term as vice president?” he wrote.

JD Vance gives one of the greatest closing remarks in debate history. Energy is on the ballot in November.#VPDebate2024 pic.twitter.com/YSIH28BPZb — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) October 2, 2024

Trump claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris used the vice presidential debate as an opportunity for her to try and get another chance to debate him.

“Lyin’ Kamala just put out a request for another Debate because they lost so badly tonight – Again, it’s like the fighter who lost, gets up and says, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,'” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I beat Biden, I then beat her, and I’m not looking to do it again, too far down the line. Votes are already cast – And I’m leading BIG in the Polls. I’ll MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, she’s incapable of it!” Trump wrote.

