Trump Reacts to JD Vance's Debate Performance, Shreds 'Low IQ' Walz

 By Jack Davis  October 2, 2024 at 8:21am
Former President Donald Trump said there was no doubt who won the debate between vice presidential candidates Tuesday night when Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio faced off against Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“GREAT JOB JD — We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote after the debate on Truth Social.

“JD crushed it! Walz was a Low IQ Disaster – Very much like Kamala,” Trump noted in a separate Truth Social post.

“Our Country would never be able to recover from an Administration of these two. Can you imagine them representing us with sharp, fierce Foreign Leaders? I can’t!” Trump added.

Trump also leaped upon a notable Walz gaffe.

The Democrat had said ”I’ve become friends with school shooters,” as noted by Fox News.

“Why aren’t the after shows talking about the fact that Walz said, ‘I’m friends with school shooters!’” Trump posted.

Writing for the New York Post, columnist Michael Goodwin said the contest was not close.

“Walz had occasional moments of clarity, but he spent most of the night giving rambling answers that filled the allotted time without reaching a clear conclusion. The only thing he won was finishing first in the number of non-sequiturs,” Goodwin wrote.

Goodwin noted that media bias was evident in what was left unsaid when questions turned to the economy and immigration.

“Walz was not asked the obvious follow-up question in either case: Why hasn’t Harris fixed the economy and the border during her term as vice president?” he wrote.

Trump claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris used the vice presidential debate as an opportunity for her to try and get another chance to debate him.

“Lyin’ Kamala just put out a request for another Debate because they lost so badly tonight – Again, it’s like the fighter who lost, gets up and says, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,'” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I beat Biden, I then beat her, and I’m not looking to do it again, too far down the line. Votes are already cast – And I’m leading BIG in the Polls. I’ll MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, she’s incapable of it!” Trump wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Reacts to JD Vance's Debate Performance, Shreds 'Low IQ' Walz
