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President Donald Trump stops to speak with reporters outside the White House on March 20, 2026, in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump stops to speak with reporters outside the White House on March 20, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Reacts to Robert Mueller's Death: 'Good, I'm Glad He's Dead'

 By Jack Davis  March 23, 2026 at 3:00am
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President Donald Trump did not mince words after learning that former Russiagate special counsel Robert Mueller died Friday at the age of 81.

“Robert Mueller just died,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

A recent New York Post report noted that an FBI agent assigned to the investigation said it was marred by boozing and bias.

A “let’s get him” attitude prevailed as agents tried to link Trump’s 2016 campaign to Russia and failed, the unidentified agent said in allegations that date from 2020.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel that called for the full facts to be made public, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said the whistleblower’s revelation “confirms long-standing concerns that political bias rotted the decision-making process within the Mueller team … The American public deserve answers.”

Mueller’s death was announced Saturday.

“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night. His family asks that their privacy be respected,” Mueller’s family said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

No cause of death was given.

Muller, who was FBI director from 2001 through 2013, had Parkinson’s Disease, his family announced last year, according to The New York Times.

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“Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021,” the family said in a statement.

“He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022.”

Mueller’s health had been questioned in 2019, after his last public appearance when he testified about his report concerning discredited allegations that the 2016 Trump campaign worked with Russia.

Former Attorney General William Barr wrote later that during a 2019 meeting, Mueller’s hands “were trembling” and his voice was “tremulous.”

“I knew he wasn’t nervous, and I wondered if he might have an illness,” Barr wrote.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders, “Parkinson’s disease is a progressive movement disorder of the nervous system.”

“It causes nerve cells (neurons) in parts of the brain to weaken, become damaged, and die, leading to symptoms that include problems with movement, tremor, stiffness, and impaired balance. As symptoms progress, people with Parkinson’s disease (PD) may have difficulty walking, talking, or completing other simple tasks,” the organization reported.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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