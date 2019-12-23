If Trump Is Really 'Afraid of Strong Women' Like AOC Claims, Then Obama Was Terrified of Them

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed over the weekend that President Donald Trump is “afraid of strong women,” but if this is true, why has he put more of them in top positions than any of his predecessors, including former President Barack Obama?

In an interview with “Noticias Telemundo” in Las Vegas that aired on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez said, “If the president thinks I am crazy … it would actually be a problem if he would agree with my ideas.”

“He has a lot of problems,” the congresswomen continued. “He is a racist, he is anti-immigrant and more than that … his administration is corrupt. He has a track record: He is afraid of strong women, of Latino women, he is unethical.”

So much runs contrary to Ocasio-Cortez’s narrative.

Trump named Kellyanne Conway to be his campaign manager in the crucial closing months of his 2016 campaign.

She went on to become the first female campaign manager in U.S. history to win a presidential race. She is now a senior counselor to the president.

En entrevista con @Guadvenegas para Noticias Telemundo, @AOC aseguró que “no es bueno para un país tan diverso tener un presidente tan intolerante”. Más información sobre la entrevista👉🏻 https://t.co/vILWi5vyvc pic.twitter.com/N8EkoyAIz7 — Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) December 23, 2019

Conway’s critics may accuse this Jersey gal of a lot of things, but weak is not one of them.

One of the first people Trump named to a cabinet post was then-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, someone who supported his opponent during the 2016 Republican primary and offered some pointed criticism of the New York businessman at the time.

Even while serving as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Haley broke with Trump on a few occasions, yet when she stepped down last year, the two offered only praise for their working relationship.

Is anyone prepared to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s former White House press secretary and top campaign staffer, a shrinking violet? What about her successor, Stephanie Grisham?

The 45th president named Gina Haspel as the first female director of the Central Intelligence Agency, ever.

Then there’s Linda McMahon — the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment– whom Trump chose to lead the Small Business Administration.

Is AOC ready to retract her comment yet?

But wait, there’s more.

The Washington Examiner reported in March that Trump “employs more women as senior advisers than former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton did at the similar points in their presidencies.”

“At the beginning of the third year of his first term as president, Trump has seven female top advisers, as compared to five for Obama, three for Bush, and five for Clinton at that point. He had eight as of December 2018, when United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley departed the administration.”

Forbes reported last summer that the Trump administration has picked approximately 300 women for its political appointees.

The president has also nominated dozens of female judges and ambassadors.

That’s probably enough to sufficiently leave Ocasio-Cortez’s “Trump’s afraid of strong women” claim in the dust.

One other AOC proposition made during her Telemundo interview is that she is not a socialist.

“I want to ask you what you would tell the people who call you a socialist,” correspondent Guadalupe Venegas said, according to The Daily Wire. “For example, people coming from countries that have leftist governments like Venezuela, Nicaragua or Bolivia and who are here today. What would you tell them when they call you a socialist?”

“When the president or people call me that, I always say, ‘Look at our policies, what we’re proposing.’ We’re not advocating total control of the economy,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

Well, that would be communism, but please continue.

“We’re talking about humane economic rights,” the lawmaker said. “We’re talking about education, healthcare and fair wages. Here in the U.S., those values are called socialist values, but to me that says a lot about where we are in the U.S. Basic human rights are considered socialist. But what we see in this country is very different from what we see in others.”

In an interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd earlier this year, Ocasio-Cortez described herself as a Democratic socialist.

She specifically told Todd that she is not a capitalist, but believes in a “democratic economy.”

The New York congresswoman’s signature piece of legislation — the $93 trillion Green New Deal — requires a “massive government intervention” in the American economy.

To achieve the goal of a net-zero carbon emissions economy by 2030, the Green New Deal mandates the replacement of airplanes with high-speed trains, the rebuilding or retrofitting of all buildings in the country to new green standards and the elimination of all combustion-engine vehicles.

Ocasio-Cortez also included some of her favorite government social programs in the resolution, such as free universal health care and college education, government-guaranteed employment and paid family and medical leave, as well as economic security for “all who are unable or unwilling to work.”

So, to summarize: Trump is not afraid of strong women, and yes, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, you are in fact a socialist.

