Trump Receives 'Man of the Decade Award' at Campaign Stop

As former President Donald Trump told Michigan Republicans the stakes for the nation have never been higher than the 2024 election, the Oakland County GOP made it clear it was behind him.

“We’re going to finish what we started and we will make America great again,” Trump said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“This is the final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state,” he said.

During the party’s Lincoln Day dinner on Sunday, Republican state Rep. Ryan Berman noted that since Trump last appeared at the event in 2013, “he’s taken the political world by storm.”

During the event, Trump was named “Man of Decade” by the Oakland County Republican Party, according to WXYZ-TV in Detroit.

“Trump is a fighter. He loves our country. We can trust him. He’s the only one that can lead us. He’s an incredible leader. He’s proved to be an incredible president and we need to come out and support him,” one man who attended, identified as Joel Steinberg, told WXYZ.

The setting was moved to a larger venue to accommodate everyone who wanted to see and hear Trump, the station reported.

“I’ve seen all the presidents up until now in my lifetime so I wanted to see him live. I voted for him twice,” another attendee, identified as Jerry Wagner, told WXYZ.

During his speech, Trump scoffed at the two indictments against him — one in Manhattan related to payments in the 2016 election and one in federal court in Florida alleging he mishandled classified documents.

“Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, communists, fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of honor, and a badge of courage,” Trump said, according to MLive.

“If this corrupt persecution succeeds, they will complete their takeover of this country and they will destroy your way of life in the United States of America forever, it will be forever destroyed,” Trump said.

During his speech, Trump predicted that the Biden administration’s push for electric vehicles would lead to the “decimation” of Michigan’s auto industry, according to The Detroit News.

“It’s going to be at a level that people can’t even imagine,” he said, mocking what he called the “maniacal push” for electric vehicles.

“If somebody wants an electric car, I’m all for it. But you should be able to have a choice,” Trump said.

“The push for all-electric cars, it’s killing the United States, it’s killing Michigan and it’s a total vote for China,” Trump said, according to MLive.

President Joe Biden, he said, “is a catastrophe for Michigan and his environmental extremism is heartless and disloyal and horrible for the American worker and you’re starting to see, driven by his ridiculous regulations,” he said.

He also criticized deals made by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with a Chinese company to build a battery factory in the state.

“That sounds good, but the money’s going to Chinese companies, and then they’re gonna leave, they’re planning to take our money and then they say ‘bye bye, you stupid fools.’”

The former president also mocked electric vehicles, saying “the cars don’t go far,” and “you know, some people like to drive more than an hour and a half.”

