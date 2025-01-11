One of the Trump Organization’s former flagship hotels could be coming back into the fold, according to a new report.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Eric Trump met recently with an executive from merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners.

That bank controls the long-term lease on the former Trump International Hotel, which the Trump Organization formerly operated before selling the lease rights in 2022 for $375 million.

The hotel is located in the Old Post Office building, which is owned by the federal government.

The Journal report said that Eric Trump, who is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, talked about buying the lease.

The report said it’s too early to tell if the Trump name will return to the site.

If the Trump Organization moves forward, it could pay upwards of $300 million for the lease rights, the report said.

A May report from Bisnow said that a foreclosure auction had been set for the property because CGI Merchant Group, which bought the lease, had defaulted.

The report said that $252.7 million was owed as of May.

The Journal noted that the hotel was a battleground in Trump’s first term in which Democrats alleged Trump was enriching himself because foreign dignitaries stayed at the hotel.

“It’s too early to tell,” Eric Trump said prior to the election when asked how the Trumps would deal with conflict-of-interest allegations this time around.

The Trump Organization is currently developing a second golf course in Scotland and working on projects in Oman, India, and Indonesia.

The Journal noted that under current ownership, a stay at a suite on a Saturday begins at $1,395 per night.

The Trump Organization bought the rights to develop what’s known as the Old Post Office in 2012 after winning a highly competitive bidding process, according to the Trump Organization’s website.

