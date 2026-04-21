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President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Apple CEO Tim Cook in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Apple CEO Tim Cook in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Recounts Helping Out 'Incomparable' Tim Cook as Longtime Apple CEO Steps Down

 By Joe Saunders  April 21, 2026 at 3:44pm
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After Apple CEO Tim Cook’s 15 years at the top of one of the world’s most successful tech companies, it’s clear he knows a thing or two about leadership.

But after President Donald Trump published a social media post about Cook on Tuesday, it’s pretty clear Cook knows something else, too:

When to go to the very top to get important things done.

In a lengthy post first published on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump recounted how Cook — whose impending departure from the CEO seat was announced on Monday — called the White House for help during Trump’s first term.

And it turned out to be the best thing Cook could have done.

“Most people would have paid millions of dollars to a consultant, who I probably would not have known, but who would say that he knew me well,” Trump, who once famously referred to Cook as “Tim Apple” during a White House event, wrote in the post.

“The fees would be paid but the job would not have gotten done. When I got the call I said, wow, it’s Tim Apple (Cook!) calling, how big is that? I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to ‘kiss my a**.’ Anyway, he explained his problem, a tough one it was, I felt he was right and got it taken care of, quickly and effectively. That was the beginning of a long and very nice relationship.”

While Trump didn’t describe the problem Cook was facing, his post made it clear that it wasn’t the only time the executive would call for assistance, “and I would help him where I could.”

For some people, that might be a sign of weakness, but for a career executive like Trump — who made his name in business long before politics was in the cards — it’s a sign of effective strategy, particularly in an environment dominated by the “swamp” of D.C.

“Years latter, after 3 or 4 BIG HELPS, I started to say to people, anyone who would listen, that this guy is an amazing manager and leader,” Trump wrote. “He makes these calls to me, I help him out (but not always, because he will, on occasion, be too aggressive in his ask!), and he gets the job done, QUICKLY, without a dime being given to those very expensive (millions of dollars!) consultants around town who sometimes get it done, and sometimes don’t.”

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Trump ended the post with a tribute to Cook and his tenure at Apple.

“Anyway, Tim Cook had an AMAZING career, almost incomparable, and will go on and continue to do great work for Apple, and whatever else he chooses to work on. Quite simply, Tim Cook is an incredible guy!!!”

Of course, the Apple CEO is not universally popular among conservatives. The liberal bent of the tech world is too well-established for that.

But the praise from the leader of the MAGA movement was notable not only as a tribute from one successful businessman to another, but from the dominant politician of the era to one of the most dominant corporate CEOs of all time.

At 65, Cook has spent 15 years at the top of Apple — one of the prime engines of the American economy — proving he deserved it.

Trump, almost a generation older at 79, and with his own business and political careers that include both wild successes and almost unbelievable adversity, has a lifetime of experience that probably gives him a perspective on Cook that’s different from most Americans.

In Tuesday’s post, it showed.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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