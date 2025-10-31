'He Did it Again!': Trump Recreates One of the Most Iconic Moments of His First Term at Halloween Event

It goes without saying, but President Donald Trump is not a perfect man.

Like everyone else on this planet, the U.S. president is prone to the occasional gaffe or error.

But unlike Trump’s predecessor — whose inner circle largely told the American people, “Nothing to see here” — the current president has little to no issue embracing those mistakes and having a self-deprecating laugh about it.

An obvious example of this is the whole “covfefe” episode from Trump’s first term as president.

The term, largely accepted as a spelling error, was used by Trump in what was then known as a tweet. It took on a life of its own — with Trump playing along with it.

(The erroneous term has its own Wikipedia page, for crying out loud.)

So leave it to Trump to take a different sort of viral incident and bring it back again in a way that only he can.

Back in Trump’s first term, the president and first lady were involved in a viral video clip in which Trump humorously placed a candy bar on top of the head of a trick-or-treater dressed as a Minion character from the “Despicable Me” movies.

It was just a bizarre, awkward, and — apparently — memorable event, which you can view for yourself below:

Fast forward six years later, and Trump is president again. And it’s Halloween time, again.

Surely you see where this is going.

Trump went viral after a video surfaced of him interacting with trick-or-treaters during the White House’s annual Halloween event, which was held Thursday.

In the new clip, the first couple was again handing out candy to young costumed kids when they were approached by a child dressed as either a ghost or Marshmello (an American DJ). Whatever the kid was dressed as, the costume included a flat-headed helmet.

And, well, you can watch for yourself what unfolded:

The account that shared that clip included a succinct, accurate caption: “HE DID IT AGAIN!”

Looking at the comments under the post, it’s clear that swathes of social media users loved and appreciated this funny, awkward moment.

The original clip is a certifiably viral moment, and has been dredged up by both Trump supporters and critics in the years since it happened.

Will this newer clip have an equal shelf-life? Time will tell — but it’s clear the president appreciates his own greatest hits catalog.

