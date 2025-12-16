Share
News
President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Reduces Federal Workforce to Lowest Level in a Decade

 By Randy DeSoto  December 16, 2025 at 4:29pm
Share

The size of the federal workforce has dropped by over 270,000 employees since President Donald Trump took office, marking its lowest level in a decade.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the number of workers on the federal payroll shrank by 6,000 in November, on top of a 162,000 decline in October.

“Federal government employment is down by 271,000 since reaching a peak in January,” when Democrat Joe Biden was still president.

Biden presided over a nearly 6 percent increase in the size of the full-time federal workforce during his tenure, with the total cresting 3 million in September 2024 for the first time since 1990, according to USA Facts.

The current number of federal employees is 2.744 million, the lowest since late 2014.

The White House touted this achievement in a Tuesday blog post, stating, “Since September, the private sector has gained 121,000 jobs, while the federal government has shed 168,000 jobs as the Trump Administration shrinks the runaway federal bureaucracy.”

The economy added 64,000 jobs in November.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke of the strength of the economy on Tuesday, saying that 2025 has set the table for 2026.

Related:
Treasury Department Investigating Apparent Taxpayer Funding of Terror Organization Under Biden and Walz

“We had the longest government shutdown in history… We’re still going to finish the year, probably 3.5 percent GDP growth, which is incredible — with a shrinking budget deficit… So we have very good momentum coming into next year,” he told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

Bessent noted in a social media post on Monday, “The current calendar year-to-date deficit is $1.52 trillion, which compares to a deficit of $1.93 trillion for the comparable period last year under Biden, a 21% drop.”

“Not only is the deficit smaller under President Trump — the economy is also bigger. The full 2025 calendar year budget deficit to GDP may total only 5.5%, substantially lower than the unsustainably high 6.8% in calendar year 2024 under Biden,” he added.

Bessent told Fox Business in November 2024, shortly after Trump’s election, that the administration intends to bring the deficit spending to GDP ratio back to 3 percent by the end of Trump’s second term.

A component of that will be reducing federal spending, which shrinking the federal workforce can help achieve.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Turning Point Hands Off Charlie Kirk's Radio Time Slot to Scott Jennings
Watch: Fani Willis Loses It, Plays the Race Card When Confronted with Damning Documents During Hearing
Newly Declassified Emails Show FBI Desperately Wanted to Avoid Mar-a-Lago Raid, Begged Biden's DOJ for Other Options, But Was Denied
Trump Reduces Federal Workforce to Lowest Level in a Decade
Erika Kirk Speaks Out After Private Meeting with Candace Owens
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation