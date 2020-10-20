For a congressman who represents the showbiz capital of the world, Rep. Adam Schiff seems to be having trouble coming up with a new plotline for his never-ending attacks against the president of the United States.

Prior to taking the point position in the sham impeachment trial of President Donald Trump earlier this year, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff spent years assuring Americans that there was evidence “in plain sight” that the Trump campaign had “colluded” with Russia during the 2016 election.

Now, as the Hunter Biden laptop scandal puts new pressure on the campaign of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Schiff is going back to the well, assuring Americans that the Biden laptop story is a “false narrative” coming right out of Russia.

In a telephone interview Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” Trump called Schiff out on his serial lying — and didn’t hold back.

Co-host Will Cain (filling in for Steve Doocy) kicked off the nearly hour-long interview by asking directly about the laptop, and efforts in the mainstream media to downplay what could be explosive revelations it contains about the Biden family’s dealings with China and Ukraine.

“Many on the left, and many in the mainstream media, are suggesting this is nothing but a Russian disinformation campaign,” Cain said. “What do you say to that?”

Trump wasted no time hitting his target.

“It’s just crazy. I saw Shifty Schiff get up yesterday and say this is Russia. He’s a sick man. He is so sick,” Trump said. “We went through two and a half years of that, plus. This guy, he ought to be put away, or he ought to be, you know, something should happen with him.”

Check it out here. The laptop question comes about the 40-second mark of the video:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“I watched him look straight at the camera and say it. And he laughs at it,” Trump said. “They laugh in the back rooms at it.

“Thank goodness we had John Ratcliffe that came out — the head of DNI — and he said it’s absolutely false, there’s nothing, nothing to do with Russia. And it never did have to do.”

Trump was referring to statements Schiff made Friday to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer trying to downplay the Biden laptop story, and those made by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe refuting Schiff’s claim.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign, and I think it is clear that the American people know that,” Ratcliffe said.

Anyone who’s paid attention over the past few years couldn’t be surprised at Schiff being called a liar.

The man has been deceptive with the American public in the service of the Democratic Party’s agenda at least since Trump’s election.

His conduct of the inquiry that led up to impeachment was a disgrace that infuriated his Republican House colleagues. His obvious lies about the “whistleblower” who provided the shaky framework Democrats used to hold up their impeachment effort were clear to anyone following the events.

His management of the trial itself (along with the equally dishonest Jerrold Nadler of New York) was an exercise in shameless duplicity.

Liberals around the country could be forgiven for actually believing the lie being peddled by Schiff & Co., but Schiff himself had to know better.

But according to investigative reporter Glenn Greenwald, editor for The Intercept, the truth is irrelevant to Schiff.

“Adam Schiff is, seriously, the most pathological liar in all of American politics that I have seen in all of my time covering politics and journalism,” Greenwald told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday. “He just fabricates an accusation at the drop of a hat, the way that other people change underwear.

“He’s simply lying when he just asserts, over and over, that the Russians or the Kremlin are behind this story. He has no idea whether or not that’s true. There’s no evidence to support it.

“And what makes it so much worse is that the reason the Bidens aren’t answering basic questions about this story — basic questions like, ‘Did Hunter Biden drop that laptop off at that repair shop?’ ‘Are the emails authentic?’ ‘Do you deny that they are? Do you claim any have been altered or any of them fabricated?’ ‘Did you, in fact, meet Burisma executives as the email suggests?’

“The reason that they don’t answer any questions is the media has signaled that they don’t have to. That journalists will be attacked and vilified simply for asking.”

Greenwald then went further, attacking the mainstream media for deliberately lying to the American public and using intelligence sources to do it — all in defense of the Democratic presidential campaign.

Check it out here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

For those who might not recall, Greenwald isn’t exactly a right-wing journalist.

He’s probably best known for his cooperation with Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who exposed U.S. intelligence secrets to the world in 2013. (Greenwald was hailed by the liberals at Rolling Stone for that.)

So, attacks on the questionable honesty of Rep. Adam Schiff are not confined to the conservative end of the political spectrum — they’re simply the conclusion any intellectually honest person would draw after years of watching and listening as Schiff spun another lie.

It’s behavior that might work fine in the on the Hollywood sets and Burbank television studios of Schiff’s congressional district, but it doesn’t belong in the halls of Congress, where the work of the American people should be getting done.

Adam Schiff’s act is getting old, but he remains one of the most powerful politicians in the Democratic Party.

Every voter heading to the polls Nov. 3 should remember that.

