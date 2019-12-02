Trump Refusing To Back Down from Plan To Import Cheaper Meds from Canada

Drugmakers and Canadian officials are pushing back against a proposal from President Donald Trump that would allow Americans to buy cheaper medications from Canada, but there are no signs Trump is giving in.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has talked about the need for lower prescription drug prices. Last month, he said his administration was almost ready to kick off a pilot program.

“.@SecAzar and I will soon release a plan to let Florida and other States import prescription drugs that are MUCH CHEAPER than what we have now! Hard-working Americans don’t deserve to pay such high prices for the drugs they need,” the president said on Twitter. “We are fighting DAILY to make sure this HAPPENS.

“While we had the first prescription drug price decrease in 50 years, Americans still pay far too much for drugs — other countries pay far less — that is WRONG! We will soon be putting more options on the table.”

During a rally in Florida last month, Trump said consumers will see large savings once his plan takes effect.

“We’re allowing your state to buy the identical drug, oftentimes made in the same factory, from other countries where the prices are 50, 60 and 70 percent lower. Can you imagine this?” he said, according to Fox Business.

“That’s because our system is all so screwed. So I say, go to Canada to buy them and it will change. Watch what happens, watch what happens with the drugs,” the president said.

But Canada is trying to avoid being caught between the Trump administration and drug companies.

“It is important to recognize that Canada’s market for pharmaceuticals is too small to have any real impact on U.S. drug prices,” Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s acting ambassador to the U.S., said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“Canada’s priority is to ensure a steady and solid supply of medications at affordable prices for Canadians,” she said.

A coalition of Canadian groups, some funded by drug companies, said Canada should not be involved in this issue.

“If people in the U.S. think there’s a problem with drug prices in the U.S., with all due respect, Canada didn’t create that problem. It’s a made in America problem that needs a made in America solution,” said John Adams, chairman of the Best Medicines Coalition.

But states such as Florida want to move forward, targeting high-cost drugs. This summer, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that would allow drugs from Canada to be imported into the state.

“Floridians have been paying inexcusably high prices for prescription drugs for far too long and today, we are taking action,” DeSantis said in a statement.

State House Speaker José Oliva said that federal support for Florida’s proposal shows “that safety and quality can and must be ensured for this market to thrive and reduce costs.”

“In Florida we recognized this reality, took on entrenched interests, and today stand as the tip of the consumer spear, ready to infuse real international competition into the marketplace,” Oliva said in a statement.

Advocates for importing say drug companies are stoking fears in Canada that the plan will negatively impact the supply of drugs there.

“We think it’s a market-based strategy,” Trish Riley, executive director of the National Academy of State Health Policy, said, according to The Hill. “Canada would have a larger market for drugs and would be able to negotiate with manufacturers for larger market share.”

“The pharmaceutical industry enjoys very high prices in the U.S. — much higher than in other countries,” Riley said. “They have moved their advocacy from this country, where laws are being enacted, and moving it to Canada to try to scare Canada.”

