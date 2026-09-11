Trump Rejects Saudi Crown Prince's Pleas for New U.S. Strikes in Middle East: Report

A new report says that President Donald Trump has so far resisted calls from Saudi Arabia to attack the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made two phone calls to Trump to ask for military intervention against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to Axios.

Trump has refused the entreaties and has no plans to become militarily involved in the dispute, according to sources Axios did not name.

The sources said Trump is keeping his Middle East focus on Iran and does not want to open a second front and expand the conflict.

The Houthis have said their goal is to block trade through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, through which Saudi oil exports flow.

The Saudis and Houthis have been exchanging strikes in recent weeks.

In July, Saudi officials said they could handle the Houthis, but that has since changed.

On Thursday, as the government of Yemen’s forces retreated before a Houthi onslaught, the prince called Trump to ask for help, Axios reported.

A second call followed to beg for help.

“The United States is focused on protecting our core national security interests — such as ensuring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea — while empowering our regional partners to take the lead in managing and resolving regional security challenges,” a U.S. official said.

“We are in continuous dialogue with Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Yemen Government regarding regional stability,” the official said.

According to CNN, the U.S. is working closely with the Saudis behind the scenes.

More than 100 U.S. military advisers are in Saudi Arabia providing intelligence and support in picking targets, the report said.

The report noted one source put the size of the U.S. commitment at 200 troops.

The report said a joint command was formed in the past few weeks to respond to stepped-up assistance to the Houthis from Iran.

On Tuesday, Houthi attacks damaged Saudi oil facilities and left 73 people wounded, according to NPR.

Saudi military representative Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki said women and children were wounded in the attacks.

Al-Malki called the attacks a “serious escalation” and a “flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty, and a direct threat to the security and safety of its citizens and residents.”

He said the Saudis and their allies “will take all necessary operational measures to deter the terrorist Houthi militia with utmost resolve.”

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