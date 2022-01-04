If it seems like Big Tech censorship takes place because of petty partisan politics prompted by players such as Twitter, don’t be fooled. Former President Donald Trump isn’t.

Twitter permanently suspended Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account on Sunday, citing her posts about the coronavirus vaccines. Facebook soon followed suit, hitting her with a one-day suspension.

Trump came to the Georgia congresswoman’s defense in a counterattack on Monday.

“Twitter is a disgrace to democracy,” he said in a statement. “They shouldn’t be allowed to do business in this Country.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people. They don’t deserve what’s happened to them on places like low-life Twitter and Facebook.

“Everybody should drop off of Twitter and Facebook. They’re boring, have only a Radical Left point of view, and are hated by everyone.”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Twitter is a disgrace to democracy. They shouldn’t be allowed to do business in this Country. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people. They don’t deserve what’s happened to them on places like… pic.twitter.com/1k8EBViWTc — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) January 4, 2022

Greene’s account was suspended for “repeated violations” of Twitter policy, the company said Sunday, according to NBC News.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” it said. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Twitter’s statement: “We permanently suspended the account for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy.” pic.twitter.com/86Yzqqj7r1 — Davey Alba (@daveyalba) January 2, 2022

Greene, in a statement issued from her office, said the account was suspended for posting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

NBC News reported that the congresswoman, in her typically bold style, said, “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

The company did not indicate exactly what was posted that led it to permanently suspend her account, the report said.

Rule 13 of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” is “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Alinsky was a radical leftist activist admired by the likes of Hillary Clinton and Barrack Obama. Clinton wrote her thesis at Wellesley College on Alinsky.

Leftists employed Alinsky’s tactics in their attempt to block Judge Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed to the Supreme Court. They failed.

They used Alinsky in their attempts to destroy Trump. They failed.

Now Big Tech is doing its part by targeting Greene in an attempt to silence her. It too will fail.

Alinsky’s tactics won’t work on a free people who are willing to fight to keep that freedom alive.

Trump sees right through them, closing his statement by saying, “They are a disgrace to our Nation. Keep fighting, Marjorie!”

