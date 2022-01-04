Share
Commentary

Trump Releases Blistering Statement After Twitter Bans Marjorie Taylor Greene

 By Jack Gist  January 4, 2022 at 2:00pm
Share

If it seems like Big Tech censorship takes place because of petty partisan politics prompted by players such as Twitter, don’t be fooled. Former President Donald Trump isn’t.

Twitter permanently suspended Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account on Sunday, citing her posts about the coronavirus vaccines. Facebook soon followed suit, hitting her with a one-day suspension.

Trump came to the Georgia congresswoman’s defense in a counterattack on Monday.

“Twitter is a disgrace to democracy,” he said in a statement. “They shouldn’t be allowed to do business in this Country.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people. They don’t deserve what’s happened to them on places like low-life Twitter and Facebook.

Trending:
Millionaire Hillary Clinton Gets Blasted on Twitter After Making Shady Monetary Request

“Everybody should drop off of Twitter and Facebook. They’re boring, have only a Radical Left point of view, and are hated by everyone.”

Greene’s account was suspended for “repeated violations” of Twitter policy, the company said Sunday, according to NBC News.

Does Twitter have a sinister agenda?

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” it said. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Greene, in a statement issued from her office, said the account was suspended for posting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

NBC News reported that the congresswoman, in her typically bold style, said, “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

Related:
Vindication: Unprecedented WHO Failure Shows President Trump Was Right to Yank Its Funding

The company did not indicate exactly what was posted that led it to permanently suspend her account, the report said.

Rule 13 of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” is “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Alinsky was a radical leftist activist admired by the likes of Hillary Clinton and Barrack Obama. Clinton wrote her thesis at Wellesley College on Alinsky.

Leftists employed Alinsky’s tactics in their attempt to block Judge Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed to the Supreme Court. They failed.

They used Alinsky in their attempts to destroy Trump. They failed.

Now Big Tech is doing its part by targeting Greene in an attempt to silence her. It too will fail.

Alinsky’s tactics won’t work on a free people who are willing to fight to keep that freedom alive.

Trump sees right through them, closing his statement by saying, “They are a disgrace to our Nation. Keep fighting, Marjorie!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Gist
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Gist is an award-winning writer who has published essays, poetry and fiction in Catholic World Report, First Things, The Imaginative Conservative, New Oxford Review and others.
Jack Gist is an award-winning writer who has published essays, poetry and fiction in Catholic World Report, First Things, The Imaginative Conservative, New Oxford Review and others.




Trump Releases Blistering Statement After Twitter Bans Marjorie Taylor Greene
Sign of the Times: Notorious Male Serial Killer Gains Access to Untold Vulnerable Women
Watch: Fight in Stands at High School Basketball Game Spills Over, Security Fires Off Tear Gas to Bring It Under Control
Florida Surgeon General Goes Public: Here's How Biden Undercut Governors While Throwing COVID Response to Them
Video Reveals What Joe Biden Just Got Caught Doing on Deserted Delaware Beach
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!