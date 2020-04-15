Trump Releases Brutal Campaign Ad Tying Biden to China at the Worst Possible Time

China is quickly becoming the pariah of the global community, a downfall that started after the country’s botched attempt to suppress news of the novel coronavirus led to a worldwide pandemic.

Now, many are demanding the Asian giant be held accountable for inadvertently unleashing the virus on humanity.

Needless to say, it’s not the best time to be seen as someone who is soft on China — especially if you’re running for president.

For sitting President Donald Trump, that’s not a worry. The business mogul has been critical of the communist powerhouse since the opening days of his 2016 campaign, openly telling crowds and the media about the threat the country poses to America.

Trump’s biggest opponent, however, has historically held much different views on China.

That’s why presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is now the center of new ad from the Trump campaign slamming the Democrat for his ties to China:

While the ad paints a damning picture of Biden, some of the connections and claims made in the video spot need to be taken with a grain of salt.

As FactCheck.org pointed out, there are several misleading points in the ad.

Rumors of Hunter Biden’s haul of investments from Chinese companies that were mentioned in the ad remain unproven, despite the fact that the son of then-Vice President Biden tagged along with his father during a 2013 trip to the country.

The inclusion in the ad of Asian-American politician Gary Locke next to a Chinese flag prompted outcry from the left, but a figure from the Trump campaign quickly responded.

“The shot with the flags specifically places Biden in Beijing in 2013. It’s for a reason. That’s the Hunter Biden trip,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh wrote. “Memory Lane for ol’ Joe.”

The ad’s overarching theme raises a valid question: History shows us that Joe Biden has no problem bowing to China, so why should the American people trust that this will change?

At one point, Biden even helped sell out iconic American industries to China, facilitating the censorship of Hollywood films to better suit what China’s communist overlords allow their people to see.

By all appearances, Biden is now gearing up to fight his image as a soft-on-China politician.

According to the Democratic candidate’s own campaign website, Biden seeks to win the “competition for the future against China,” and ensure human rights abuses in the country are addressed.

Luckily for the former vice president, chances are slim that he’ll be ambushed with an uncomfortable question about his past dealings in regard to China — and it’s all thanks to social distancing.

Biden’s stream of gaffes and mishaps has slowed due to the shelter-in-place orders throughout the country.

With no in-person public appearances, there’s little chance for the former vice president to flub a line or forget where he is — at least not publicly.

While the Democratic candidate already has his hands full defending the state of his mental health, his history when it comes to dealing with China now sits as another hurdle to his campaign’s future success.

