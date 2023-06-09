Trump Releases Defiant Video Message in Response to Federal Indictment: 'Here We Go Again'

The Biden administration is weaponizing the law for political purposes, former President Donald Trump said in a video released Thursday night after Trump was indicted over his handling of classified material.

According to CNN, Trump faces seven counts in his indictment, including one under the 1917 Espionage Act, which has a section concerning the handling of military secrets, and charges of obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and making false statements.

“They’re trying to destroy a reputation so they can win an election,” the former president and leading GOP presidential contender in 2024 said in the video on his Truth Social platform.

“So I just want to tell you, I’m an innocent man. I did nothing wrong. And we will fight this out just like we’ve been fighting for seven years,” he said.

“I’m an innocent man. We will prove that again. Seven years of proving it and here we go again. Very unfair, but that’s the way it is,” Trump said.

He said the indictment was timed to knock him down politically.

“And they come after me, because now we’re leading in the polls again, by a lot, against Biden and against the Republicans by a lot,” Trump said. “But we’re leading against Biden by a lot, a tremendous amount. And we went up to a level that they figured, the way they’re going to stop us is by using what’s called warfare.

“And that’s what it is. This is warfare for the law. And we can’t let it happen. We can’t let it happen.”

“Our country is going to hell and they come after Donald Trump. Weaponizing the Justice Department. Weaponizing the FBI,” he said. “We can’t let this continue to go on because it’s ripping our country to shreds,” he said.

The former president opened his video by citing the problems facing the country.

“Very sadly, we’re a nation that decline. And yet they go after a popular president, a president that got more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far, and did much better the second time in the election than the first,” he said.

“And they go after him on a boxes hoax, just like the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax and all of the others. This has been going on for seven years. They can’t stop because it’s election interference at the highest level,” Trump said.

“There’s never been anything like what’s happened. I’m an innocent man. I’m an innocent person,” the former president said.

Trump said that during his presidency, “We were energy independent. We had a strong military that wasn’t woke. We were doing so well. We were respected all over the world.”

He also lashed out at the indictment in a written post on Truth Social.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured’ by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time,” Trump wrote.

In another post, he said he will surrender to federal authorities Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Miami federal courthouse.

Trump ended his posts by saying his setback does not equal his defeat.

“This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!” he wrote.

