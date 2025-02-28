Share
News
President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky clashed during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House Friday in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky clashed during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House Friday in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Releases Fiery Statement After Contentious Meeting with Zelenskyy: 'He Disrespected the United States'

 By Jack Davis  February 28, 2025 at 1:01pm
Share

After a White House battle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump issued a volley of condemnation aimed at Zelenskyy.

As noted by NBC News, the script for Friday’s White House meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy called for discussion of an agreement between Ukraine and the United States over rare-earth minerals important for the tech sector.

A news conference was scheduled in expectation of an agreement, but it was canceled after Zelenskyy’s time at the White House was cut short.

Trump unloaded on Zelenskyy in a statement posted to Truth Social.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure,” Trump wrote.

“It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.

“I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE,” Trump wrote.

“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump wrote.

At the White House, Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance had a public squabble over the direction of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“You’re not really in a good position right now,” Trump said at one point, according to The New York Times, adding “You’re gambling with World War III.”

“You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out,” Trump said. “And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out and I don’t think it’s going to be pretty.”

Related:
Secret Service Agent in Iconic Trump Assassination Attempt Photo Speaks Out: 'From That Day to Now - I Haven't Stopped'

Earlier, Vance interrupted Zelenskyy as he was offering his version of relations between Ukraine and Russia.

“I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate in front of the American media,” he said.

“Do you think it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office and attack the administration that’s trying to prevent the destruction of your country?” he said.

Zelenskyy said Russia will threaten the U.S. in time.

“You have a nice ocean and don’t feel [it] now, but you will feel it in the future,” he told Trump and Vance.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. You’re not in a good position, you don’t have the cards right now,” Trump said.

Trump eventually had the media removed.

“I think we’ve seen enough. What do you think?” he said, according to National Review. “This is gonna be great television, I will say that.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Suicidal Girl Wasn't Bullied Over Immigration Status, Instead Was Sexually Molested, Say Friends
Trump Buries Zelenskyy After Negotiations Fall Apart: 'Very Much Overplayed His Hand'
Kash Patel Finally Reveals Truth About the Honeypot Operation - Integrity Is Back
Texas A&M Absolutely Blasts and Bans Drag Shows in Bombshell Announcement, Takes Stand for Women, Decency, Wholesomeness
Call from White House to Redraw Canadian Border, Absorb Northern Land as 51st State: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation