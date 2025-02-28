Trump Releases Fiery Statement After Contentious Meeting with Zelenskyy: 'He Disrespected the United States'

After a White House battle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump issued a volley of condemnation aimed at Zelenskyy.

As noted by NBC News, the script for Friday’s White House meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy called for discussion of an agreement between Ukraine and the United States over rare-earth minerals important for the tech sector.

A news conference was scheduled in expectation of an agreement, but it was canceled after Zelenskyy’s time at the White House was cut short.

Trump unloaded on Zelenskyy in a statement posted to Truth Social.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure,” Trump wrote.

“It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.

“I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE,” Trump wrote.

“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump wrote.

At the White House, Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance had a public squabble over the direction of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“You’re not really in a good position right now,” Trump said at one point, according to The New York Times, adding “You’re gambling with World War III.”

“You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out,” Trump said. “And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out and I don’t think it’s going to be pretty.”

Earlier, Vance interrupted Zelenskyy as he was offering his version of relations between Ukraine and Russia.

“I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate in front of the American media,” he said.

“Do you think it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office and attack the administration that’s trying to prevent the destruction of your country?” he said.

Zelenskyy said Russia will threaten the U.S. in time.

“You have a nice ocean and don’t feel [it] now, but you will feel it in the future,” he told Trump and Vance.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. You’re not in a good position, you don’t have the cards right now,” Trump said.

Trump eventually had the media removed.

“I think we’ve seen enough. What do you think?” he said, according to National Review. “This is gonna be great television, I will say that.”

