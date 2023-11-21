Trump Releases Letter from His Doctor Detailing His Physical, Mental Health

Donald Trump’s personal physician released a medical report Monday saying the former president is in “excellent” health.

The letter by Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who has been Trump’s doctor since 2021, coincided with President Joe Biden’s 81st birthday.

Biden is currently the oldest president to have ever served. The next closest was Ronald Reagan, who finished his second term when he was 77.

“I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional,” Aronwald wrote.

“In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction,” the doctor continued.

Further, Aronwald reported that Trump’s cardiovascular studies were normal, and his cancer screenings all negative.

He shared that the 45th president has “reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule.”

Donald Trump’s birthday message for Joe Biden: his latest medical exam showing his cognitive health is “excellent”. pic.twitter.com/rDF2FrBRgI — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 20, 2023



“It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come,” the physician concluded.

Do you think Trump is better fit to be president than Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (44 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Trump is currently 77 and would be 82 at the end of a second term, and Biden would be 86.

The life expectancy of a white male who lives to 75 years of age is about 10 more years, based on 2018 National Institutes of Health compiled statistics, so Biden would be outside that window.

A September NBC News poll found that 59 percent of voters have “major concerns” about Biden’s physical and mental capacity to serve a second term. An additional 15 percent had moderate concerns for a combined 74 percent.

A Monmouth University poll released last month showed 76 percent of voters believe Biden is “too old” to be president, while only 48 percent said Trump was.

Former Obama presidential campaign strategist David Axelrod told The New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd that Biden is taking a risk by trying to cheat nature to run for a second term.

“I think he has a 50-50 shot here, but no better than that, maybe a little worse,” Axelrod said.

“He thinks he can cheat nature here, and it’s really risky. They’ve got a real problem if they’re counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary doing that, too,” he added.

Biden recently reportedly called Axelrod a p***k.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

.@davidaxelrod responds to @POTUS reportedly calling him a “p—-” after criticizing his campaign strategy: “He wouldn’t be the first I guess in my many years of politics … I’ll live with the fact the president is unhappy with me.”#StateOfTheRace @CNNi @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/hXVrnjCvpf — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 13, 2023

“I don’t care about them thinking I’m a p***k — that’s fine,” Axelrod told Dowd. “I hope they don’t think the polls are wrong because they’re not.”

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.