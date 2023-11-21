Share
News

Trump Releases Letter from His Doctor Detailing His Physical, Mental Health

 By Randy DeSoto  November 20, 2023 at 6:06pm
Share

Donald Trump’s personal physician released a medical report Monday saying the former president is in “excellent” health.

The letter by Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who has been Trump’s doctor since 2021, coincided with President Joe Biden’s 81st birthday.

Biden is currently the oldest president to have ever served. The next closest was Ronald Reagan, who finished his second term when he was 77.

“I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional,” Aronwald wrote.

“In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction,” the doctor continued.

Trending:
Judge Rejects Attempt to Disqualify Trump Under Insurrection Clause, Orders State Official to Put 45 Back on the Ballot

Further, Aronwald reported that Trump’s cardiovascular studies were normal, and his cancer screenings all negative.

He shared that the 45th president has “reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule.”


“It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come,” the physician concluded.

Do you think Trump is better fit to be president than Biden?

Trump is currently 77 and would be 82 at the end of a second term, and Biden would be 86.

The life expectancy of a white male who lives to 75 years of age is about 10 more years, based on 2018 National Institutes of Health compiled statistics, so Biden would be outside that window.

A September NBC News poll found that 59 percent of voters have “major concerns” about Biden’s physical and mental capacity to serve a second term. An additional 15 percent had moderate concerns for a combined 74 percent.

A Monmouth University poll released last month showed 76 percent of voters believe Biden is “too old” to be president, while only 48 percent said Trump was.

Former Obama presidential campaign strategist David Axelrod told The New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd that Biden is taking a risk by trying to cheat nature to run for a second term.

Related:
NYT Reporter Says She Hears Tucker Could Be Trump's VP Pick: A Real 'Possibility'

“I think he has a 50-50 shot here, but no better than that, maybe a little worse,” Axelrod said.

“He thinks he can cheat nature here, and it’s really risky. They’ve got a real problem if they’re counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary doing that, too,” he added.

Biden recently reportedly called Axelrod a p***k.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“I don’t care about them thinking I’m a p***k — that’s fine,” Axelrod told Dowd. “I hope they don’t think the polls are wrong because they’re not.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Releases Letter from His Doctor Detailing His Physical, Mental Health
New Jan. 6 Footage Shows Protesters Parade Uninhibited by Police
'Quantico' Star Says Criticism of New Christmas Movie Has Surprisingly Come from Christians
Kari Lake Lawsuit Accuses Maricopa County Of 'Unlawful' Certification of Voting Machines
Biden Expected to Avoid Charges in Classified Documents Case: Report
See more...

Conversation