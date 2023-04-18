Trump Releases Letter He Received from Nixon in 1987: 'Whenever You Decide to Run for Office ...'

Richard Nixon sent a letter to former President Donald Trump in the 1980s in which it was predicted that the country’s 45th commander-in-chief would be victorious if he ever decided to run for public office.

Trump shared the letter, which is dated Dec. 21, 1987, on Truth Social on Sunday evening.

In the letter, the country’s 37th president wrote that his wife, former First Lady Pat Nixon, was impressed by the then-real estate mogul after she saw his interview on “The Phil Donahue Show.”

“I did not see the program, but Mrs. Nixon told me that you were great on the Donahue Show,” Nixon wrote.

He added, “As you can imagine, she is an expert on politics and she predicts that whenever you decide to run for office you will be a winner!”

Trump commented that the letter from Nixon, as well as many other influential figures, will be available in his upcoming book “LETTERS TO TRUMP.”

“My new book is almost here!” Trump commented. “In 1987, President Richard Nixon wrote to me, that when I decide to run for office I will be victorious.”

He teased, “Read this letter, and many, many more in LETTERS TO TRUMP!”

The former president also shared a link to the book’s official website.

The book is described as a “colorful photo book” which “captures the incredible, and oftentimes private correspondence, between President Donald J. Trump and some of the biggest names in history throughout the past 40 years!”

It will include additional letters from Nixon, as well as personal correspondence between Trump and Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton, Kim Jong Un and others.

The Associated Press reported Trump and Nixon were pen pals throughout the 1980s.

Many letters between the pair went on display at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in 2020.

In one letter, Trump shared his adoration for the former president, vice president and governor of California after the two had met in-person in New York City.

“I think that you are one of this country’s great men, and it was an honor to spend an evening with you,” Trump wrote in a letter that was dated June 1982.

Trump’s warm feelings were apparently reciprocated. The two wrote back and forth for years and discussed topics ranging from sports to the media, the AP reported.

“Letters To Trump” is scheduled to be released on April 25.

