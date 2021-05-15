Trump Releases New Statement Saying 2020 Election Will Go Down as 'Crime of the Century'

More than six months after Election Day, former President Donald Trump revisited the subject of the 2020 presidential contest on Saturday with a blazing trio of statements.

“As our Country is being destroyed, both inside and out, the Presidential Election of 2020 will go down as THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!” Trump posted on his website.

Trump also cited a Wall Street Journal story headlined “Trump-Biden Was Worst Presidential Polling Miss in 40 Years” that said polling overstated support for Democrats, including President Joe Biden.

The story said that an expert panel found the polls were off at a level not even since the 1980 election in which Ronald Reagan defeated Jimmy Carter.

“In the aggregate, the panel said, polls overstated support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 3.9 percentage points in the national popular vote in the final two weeks of the campaign. That was a larger error than the 1.3-point overstatement in 2016 surveys for Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote but lost in the Electoral College,” the Journal wrote.

Trump said the error should be chalked up to intent, not incompetence.

“This was done purposely. The polls were a joke. I won States in a landslide that I was predicted to lose days before the election. Other states had me purposely so far down that it would force people, even fans, to say ‘Let’s stay home Darling. We love our President, but he can’t win.’ And then I would win those states or at least come very close,” Trump posted in a statement on his website.

“In one state that I actually won, but the results were rigged, ABC and the Washington Post had me down by 17 points. Even the rigged final result was extremely close. It’s called SUPPRESSION POLLING and it should be illegal. These are crooked, disgusting, and very dishonest media outlets and they know exactly what they are doing,” Trump wrote.

Trump stood by his past claims of election fraud.

“The 2020 Presidential Election was, by far, the greatest Election Fraud in the history of our Country. The good news is, the American people get it and the truth is rapidly coming out!” he wrote.

Trump also said that issues that have emerged in an audit of the Maricopa County, Arizona, ballots are only part of what he expects to be revealed.

“The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED! This is illegal and the Arizona State Senate, who is leading the Forensic Audit, is up in arms. Additionally, seals were broken on the boxes that hold the votes, ballots are missing, and worse,” Trump posted.

The audit was called for by the Republican-majority Senate.

“Mark Brnovich, the Attorney General of Arizona, will now be forced to look into this unbelievable Election crime. Many Radical Left Democrats and weak Republicans are very worried about the fact that this has been exposed,” Trump wrote.

“The DELETION of an entire Database and critical Election files of Maricopa County is unprecedented. Many other States to follow,” he wrote.

Trump also slammed media outlets that have ignored the Arizona debacle.

“The Mainstream Media and Radical Left Democrats want to stay as far away as possible from the Presidential Election Fraud, which should be one of the biggest stories of our time,” he said, criticizing Fox News and Newsmax, but praising One America News.

