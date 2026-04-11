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Artist renderings and diagrams for President Donald Trump's new triumphal arch were displayed Friday.
Artist renderings and diagrams for President Donald Trump's new triumphal arch were displayed Friday. (Jon Elswick / AP)

Trump Releases Official Design for 250-Foot Arch to be Built in DC for Nation's Anniversary

 By Randy DeSoto  April 11, 2026 at 8:30am
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The Trump administration released the official plans Friday for a 250-foot triumphal arch to be located near the Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C.

The arch, which will sit across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial, will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

“The drawings were submitted to the Commission of Fine Arts, a federal design panel that President Trump has stacked with allies. It will consider the project’s design at its meeting next week,” The New York Times reported.

According to the plans, the white marble arch will have a winged golden Lady Liberty statue on top, flanked by two bald eagles, also gold in color.

The arch will have the words “One Nation Under God” inscribed near the top.

Trump displayed a model of the proposed arch at a White House fundraising dinner in October, along with his plans for a $400 million ballroom.

It appeared to have been modeled after the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which was commissioned by Napoleon to commemorate the victories of the French armies.

The Times noted, “Mr. Trump has taken a number of actions to remake Washington in his image and remodel the White House, including covering the Oval Office in gold and paving the grass of the Rose Garden. The president is also planning a National Garden of American Heroes with 250 statues.”

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“But the most dramatic step was his sudden demolition last fall of the White House’s East Wing to make way for his planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom,” the outlet added.

Late last month, a federal judge ruled that construction of the ballroom needed to halt until Trump could obtain congressional approval.

“[U]nless and until Congress blesses this project through statutory authorization, construction has to stop! But here is the good news. It is not too late for Congress to authorize the continued construction of the ballroom project,” U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, held.

“The President may at any time go to Congress to obtain express authority to construct a ballroom and to do so with private funds,” the judge added.

When he announced the project last fall, Trump said it would be privately funded.

The Commission of Fine Arts approved the ballroom on Feb. 19, and the National Capital Planning Commission followed suit last week.

A day before the judge’s ruling, Trump pointed out that the military is constructing a “massive complex” under the new ballroom.

“The ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built [by] the military, including from drones and including from any other thing,” he said.

The Trump administration has appealed Leon’s ruling.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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