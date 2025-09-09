Trump Releases Powerful Video on Iryna Zarutska Murder: 'We Have to Be Vicious, Just Like They Are'

On Tuesday, the White House X account released a video of President Donald Trump addressing the murder of Iryna Zarutska.

The White House wrote, “President Donald J. Trump denounces senseless crime in Democrat-run cities & the horrific murder of a young woman in Charlotte by a deranged criminal monster.”

In the video, Trump said Democrats have created policies that free “savage, bloodthirsty criminals” to prey on innocent people.

“For far too long, Americans have been forced to put up with Democrat-run cities that set loose savage, bloodthirsty criminals to prey on innocent people. Really, very, very innocent people,” Trump said.

He added that “radical left judges, politicians, and activists” have adopted a policy of “catch and release for thugs and killers.”

Trump highlighted Charlotte, North Carolina, where Zarutska was stabbed to death on a commuter train.

“We saw the results of these policies when a 23-year-old woman who came here from Ukraine met her bloody end on a public train,” Trump said.

He showed a photo of Zarutska moments before her death and described her as “a beautiful young girl that never had problems in life with a magnificent future in this country.”

“And now she’s dead,” Trump continued. “She was slaughtered by a deranged monster who was roaming free after 14 prior arrests.”

Trump warned that repeat offenders are “spreading destruction and death throughout our country.”

“We have to respond with force and strength,” he said. “We have to be vicious, just like they are. It’s the only thing they understand.”

The president cited crime statistics in Democrat-led cities.

“Twenty-four of the top 25 most dangerous cities in America are run by Democrat mayors,” he said.

He noted that “50 people were murdered in Chicago in recent weeks, with hundreds being shot.”

Trump compared the situation to his recent interventions in Washington, D.C.

“The capital of America was a bloodthirsty, horrible, dangerous place, one of the worst. And now it’s a crime-free city, and we’re going to keep it that way,” he said.

“It can be done, and it could happen fast,” Trump added.

He said Americans are pleading for assistance.

“All we want is please, Mr. President, we need help. Chicago needs help. Other cities need help,” he said.

“We’ll do what has to be done because we’re going to make America safe again, and that includes our big cities. We’re gonna make those cities safe. Thank you.”

Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, was fatally stabbed on Aug. 22 while seated on the commuter train. The slaying has largely been ignored by Democrats and the media.

Police charged 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown Jr. with first-degree murder. He had 14 prior arrests.

