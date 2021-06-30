Trump Releases Scathing Op-Ed: 'I Built the Wall; Biden Built a Humanitarian Catastrophe'

Former President Donald Trump published an Op-Ed on Wednesday ahead of his visit to the nation’s southern border blaming President Joe Biden for the “humanitarian catastrophe” he has caused with his immigration policies.

“When I was president, I delivered on my promise to build a border wall to protect our country. All Joe Biden had to do was paint it,” Trump said in The Washington Times article, which was headlined: “I built the wall; Biden built a humanitarian catastrophe.”

“Instead, Biden has enacted the most radical open borders agenda imaginable,” he added.

Trump further accused Biden of purposely dismantling the nation’s defenses via his immigration policies.

“This is perhaps the first time in world history a nation has purposely and systematically dismantled its own defenses to invite millions of foreign migrants to enter its territory and break its laws,” Trump said.

Trump also blasted the Biden administration’s backward progress in completing the border wall he began.

“The wall was planned, approved, paid for, and virtually done. Only a few key areas remained to be completed. All Joe Biden had to do was let the contractors finish their work. The border agents wanted it, and it would make the whole country safer,” the former president said.

“Instead, Biden sabotaged the completion of the wall, ordered an immediate halt to construction on his first day in office, impounded the funds Congress had appropriated and took steps to terminate the National Emergency declaration that had facilitated it,” Trump added.

“I built a wall — Biden built a humanitarian catastrophe,” the former president said.

The article reflected the words of his statement earlier in June that took credit for Vice President Kamala Harris traveling to the nation’s southern border.

Trump said, “After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they’ve created — a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies.”

TRUMP: “After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they’ve created.” pic.twitter.com/6xrpbAj40T — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2021

He added, “Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history.

“If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!”

In a previous statement, Trump said, “The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history. It’s an unmitigated disaster zone.”

Trump noted the changes that have taken place at the border over the past five months as the Biden administration swiftly reversed his policies.

“We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world. Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes,” he wrote.

“Drug dealers, MS-13 gang members, human smugglers, sex traffickers, and the criminal elements of the world now have free reign. Hospitals and schools are getting crushed and public health is being sacrificed all in service of a radical left anti-borders agenda. Our brave border agents and courageous ICE officers have been illegally stopped from doing their jobs.

“Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis,” Trump added.

