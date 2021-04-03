Former President Donald Trump struck back Friday against professional baseball and “woke” corporate cancel culture, issuing a response to the cancelation of the MLB All-Star Game and draft.

Major League Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred had announced earlier in the day that the league would move the game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new election integrity law — costing local businesses revenue amid a year which has probably tested most of them. The annual draft will also find a new host city.

Apparently, baseball considers proof of identification at voting booths and prior to obtaining absentee ballots racist.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” Manfred said. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

Here is the full release from MLB. The money line from commission Rob Manfred: “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” pic.twitter.com/3tghCUDM47 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 2, 2021

Baseball, using the left’s racist straw man argument, turned its back on Georgians concerned about the integrity of their elections after companies such as Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines attacked the law.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has attempted to mount ineffectual defenses of the law, including one posted Friday on Twitter:

If @MLB is worried about access to the ballot box, they should check their own backyard. They may be afraid of Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams, but I’m not. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 2, 2021

Trump issued a statement on Friday through his Save America PAC and reminded the country what fighting leftists actually looks like. He called for a boycott of wokeness.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections,” stated Trump, according to the Hill.

“Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!” He added.

Cancel culture has shown us that playing defense will get you nowhere. Never apologize. Never surrender. Never explain.

There is, of course, nothing racist in Georgia’s election integrity law, unless you consider outlawing electioneering and expanding early voting with an ID prejudicial.

Entertainment, academia, the media, sports, corporate America and so many other once-great institutions are now pushing the left’s toxic politics. The only defense against these tactics is a good offense — which Trump understands after having been the left’s primary target for the last half-decade.

The former president is absolutely correct to call for a boycott of baseball, Coke, Delta and all those who are attempting to use their influence and cash to intimidate Americans who are concerned about free and fair elections. Patriotic citizens must cancel back all those in business who attempt to impose their agendas on us.

Cancel Major League Baseball. Cancel Coke. Don’t fly Delta. Only consumers speaking with their wallets and habits can bring these political activists to their knees. The madness won’t stop at the MLB All-Star Game.

One formally relevant sports and mainstream media talking head is already coming for professional golf’s most prestigious major: The Masters, which takes place annually in Augusta.

BOYCOTT THE MASTERS! Baseball moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia Voter Repression opens a path to stopping the racists, with money. Next? Think it’s a coincidence that a golf tournament in an ex-slave state is named “The Masters?” #BoycottTheMasters pic.twitter.com/j9iGQinEnr — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2021

How long until Olbermnann’s unhinged argument is mainstream and being adopted by corporate sponsors?

For decades, pro-business conservatives have stood alone between mega-companies and the Democrats who want to tax them. It’s time for conservative voters and the Republican Party to feed corporate America to the wolves.

