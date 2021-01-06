Trump Releases Video Message to Supporters: 'You Have To Go Home Now'

President Donald Trump issued a message on social media urging his supporters to please “go home” after a rally outside of the Capitol devolved into a riot situation on Wednesday.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, the president decried the violence occurring after the Capitol was breached. One woman was confirmed shot inside of the building where lawmakers had gathered to certify the election results for Democrat Joe Biden.

“I know your pain, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” the president said. “But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order … We don’t want anybody hurt.”

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace, so go home. We love you,” Trump added.

TRENDING: Pro-Trump January 6 Rally on Capitol Hill Promises To Be 'Wild' Time

Twitter soon placed a warning on the tweet, explaining the “claim of election fraud is disputed” and that Twitter users could not interact with the tweet “due to a risk of violence.”

Trump tweeted asking for calm prior to releasing the video message.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” the president tweeted.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” he wrote in another tweet.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Trump addressed supporters prior to a march on the Capitol Wednesday morning. While pounding the drum about election security, the president also urged for the rally to remain peaceful.

RELATED: US Capitol Secured Hours After Rioters Storm House, Senate Chambers

Do you think police should have taken more measures to secure the Capitol perimeter? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 65% (190 Votes) 35% (103 Votes)

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard today,” Trump told supporters, according to The Hill.

Some GOP lawmakers objected to the certification of the 2020 election for Democrat Joe Biden by Congress. But soon, the perimeter around the Capitol was breached and rioters entered the building.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

Rioter uses a metal barricade to try to break open a Capitol building door. pic.twitter.com/54XJR51g0R — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Both the House and Senate went into a recess and Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were evacuated, Newsweek reported.

Trump has sent in the National Guard to restore the peace, according to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

“At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful,” wrote McEnany.

The situation at the Capitol remains tense. A citywide curfew in Washington, D.C., will take effect at 6 p.m. EST.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.