President Donald Trump was expected to announce the Space Force decision Tuesday afternoon, reversing a decision by former President Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump was expected to announce the Space Force decision Tuesday afternoon, reversing a decision by former President Joe Biden. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Trump to Relocate Space Command Headquarters, Reversing Biden Decision

 By Jack Davis  September 2, 2025 at 10:50am
President Donald Trump is moving the headquarters of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama.

The announcement was scheduled to be made Tuesday afternoon, according to CBS.

Trump created Space Command as it is now structured through a 2018 executive order. At the time, it was based in Colorado Springs, although Trump indicated before his first term ended that he wanted to move the headquarters to Huntsville.

In 2023, then-President Joe Biden ordered the Space Command to remain at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

Air Force leadership has supported moving the headquarters to Huntsville.

In recent months, supporters of each site had sought to sway Trump, according to Politico.

“The president will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, according to the Associated Press.

Huntsville, Alabama, is home to the Army’s Redstone Arsenal and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

Huntsville is also home to the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command.

In 2021, the Air Force said it wanted the command moved to the Army Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.

The process that selected that site included visits to six states.

Factors such as infrastructure capacity, community support, and costs were used to pick the best site.

A Defense Department inspector general review later said it could not determine why the Biden administration chose Colorado over Alabama.

The move could bring up to 4,700 jobs to the Huntsville area, Republican Rep. Dale Strong of Alabama has said, according to Al.com.

“Space Command is on the horizon,” Strong said Friday.

“The president has said from day one that he wants to do what is right for national security,” he said.

“I believe that is what will happen at the end of the day. You look at it, in every category of the 21 that were evaluated, all indicators pointed to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama,” he said.

“In the comparison, we’ve had an IG investigation. We’ve had a GAO report. In these reports, it shows time and again that it would be over a $400 million savings to build Space Command here in north Alabama versus building it in some other states,” he said.

“I want to do what’s right for national security. I believe that is exactly what the president is going to do,” Strong said.

Conversation