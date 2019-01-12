Trump Reminds Dems Just How Easy It Would Be To Reopen Government, Cites ‘Humanitarian Crisis’

President Donald Trump encouraged his followers to call their Democratic representatives and tell them to fund the government due to the humanitarian crisis at the border.

Trump tweeted his admonition Saturday morning, as the partial government shutdown drags into its third week.

“Democrats could solve the Shutdown in 15 minutes! Call your Dem Senator or Congresswoman/man. Tell them to get it done! Humanitarian Crisis.”

Democrats could solve the Shutdown in 15 minutes! Call your Dem Senator or Congresswoman/man. Tell them to get it done! Humanitarian Crisis. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

“We have a massive Humanitarian Crisis at our Southern Border,” Trump tweeted just hours later. “We will be out for a long time unless the Democrats come back from their ‘vacations’ and get back to work. I am in the White House ready to sign!”

We have a massive Humanitarian Crisis at our Southern Border. We will be out for a long time unless the Democrats come back from their “vacations” and get back to work. I am in the White House ready to sign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

The president addressed this issue with local and community leaders in Texas following his visit to the border.

During that roundtable discussion, he called attention to human trafficking as part of the humanitarian crisis.

This afternoon, President Trump hosted a roundtable discussion with State, local, and community leaders, who spoke on how the crisis at the border is negatively impacting communities across our Nation. pic.twitter.com/GSwFen4Z69 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 11, 2019

The government shutdown, which began near the end of December, has been at a stalemate due to the president’s insistence on $5 billion dollars in the government funding bill for a southern border wall and Democrats instance on no border wall.

During the shutdown, however, the president has tweeted on multiple occasions, pointing out that Democrats have been away, either for holidays or weekends, when he believed that they should have been working on a compromise for the budget.

“Democrats should come back to Washington and work to end the Shutdown, while at the same time ending the horrible humanitarian crisis at our Southern Border,” Trump tweeted earlier on Saturday. “I am in the White House waiting for you!”

Democrats should come back to Washington and work to end the Shutdown, while at the same time ending the horrible humanitarian crisis at our Southern Border. I am in the White House waiting for you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

Democrats have given several reasons why they no longer support a border wall, ranging from its cost to its morality.

The president has offered several explanations as to how those concerns would be addressed, including pointing out the number of illegal aliens who are committing crimes, and the fact that their incarcerations are costing the government money.

“23% of Federal inmates are illegal immigrants,” Trump tweeted. “Border arrests are up 240%. In the Great State of Texas, between 2011 & 2018, there were a total of 292,000 crimes by illegal aliens, 539 murders, 32,000 assaults, 3,426 sexual assaults and 3000 weapons charges. Democrats come back!”

23% of Federal inmates are illegal immigrants. Border arrests are up 240%. In the Great State of Texas, between 2011 & 2018, there were a total of 292,000 crimes by illegal aliens, 539 murders, 32,000 assaults, 3,426 sexual assaults and 3000 weapons charges. Democrats come back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

During the process of pushing for a barrier between the United States and Mexico, once-border security conscious Democrats have pushed back against Trump. The president hasn’t been shy about placing the blame on congressional Democrats for the shutdown.

“Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

“I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!”

