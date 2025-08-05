Share
News
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP)

Trump Removes Big Name from Federal Reserve Chair Short List

 By Jason Cohen and    August 5, 2025 at 6:13am
Share

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ruled out Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as a potential choice to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Despite pressure from Trump, Powell has reportedly informed some close allies and associates that he intends to serve out the rest of his term, which ends in May 2026. Trump said on “Squawk Box” that Bessent was not under consideration to replace Powell because he would prefer to remain in his current role heading the Treasury Department.



“Well, I love Scott, but he wants to stay where he is,” Trump said. “I will — I’ll take him off the … because I asked him just last night, ‘Is this something you want?’ ‘Nope. I want to stay where I am.’ He actually said, ‘I want to work with you. It’s such an honor.’ I said, ‘That’s very nice. I appreciate that.’”

“But no, Scott wants to do what he’s doing. He’s doing a great job, and he wants to do what he’s doing,” he continued. “So I — just take him off. He does not want it. He likes being Treasury secretary. He’s doing a really good job.”

Trump has publicly criticized Powell for not lowering interest rates during his presidency. The president has also repeatedly called for the Fed chairman’s resignation based on the Fed’s refusal to cut rates.

Allies of the president have also floated the idea of naming a “shadow Fed chair” before Powell’s term is over, Axios reported on Friday.

Should Trump fire Jerome Powell?

Trump asserted on “Finnerty” on Friday that he would probably not remove Powell from his role as it could rattle the market.

“They say it would disturb the market,” Trump said. “I would remove him in a heartbeat, but they say it would disturb the market. He gets out in seven or eight months, and I’ll put somebody else in.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jason Cohen
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Trump Removes Big Name from Federal Reserve Chair Short List
Young Men Polled on Dem Manhood, Laughable Result Exposes Fatal Dem Weakness
Ex-CNN Analyst Warns Dems: Kamala's Recently-Announced Comeback Spells Doom
Texas GOP: Trump's Historic Gains with Hispanics Is Set to Give Us a Massive Advantage
DC Legal Board Targets Trump Admin Official for Disbarment Over the 2020 Election
See more...
Jason Cohen




The Legend of 'Big Balls' Grows as Young Ex-DOGE-er Saves Woman from DC Thugs
Florida Reportedly Eyeing Another 'Alligator Alcatraz' at Former WWII POW Camp as Deportations Mount
Texas Dems Furious About 'Gerrymandering' Flee to Illinois, Where Republicans Are Essentially Voiceless: Here's How Bad It Is
National Park Service to Bring Back Confederate Monument Destroyed by Black Lives Matter Rioters
Jim Acosta Roasted for Grotesque Fake Interview with School Shooting Victim
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation