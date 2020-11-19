Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Trump Repeats His Haunting 2012 Warning: 'Pay Close Attention to the Machines'

×
By Jared Harris
Published November 19, 2020 at 10:46am
P Share Print

It’s been more than two weeks since Election Day and Americans still don’t have a clear and verified idea of who will sit in the Oval Office come Jan. 20.

While Democrat Joe Biden appears to have victory in his hands, President Donald Trump still has a narrow but possible path to re-election.

At the center of the election confusion are a flurry of mail-in ballots and suspicious ballot counting procedures.

Even worse, voting machines that are supposed to make the election process quicker and more accurate seemed to be plagued by anti-Republican glitches.

But we can’t say we weren’t warned about that last one.

TRENDING: Victor Davis Hanson: If Trump Is Playing Politics with COVID, It Doesn't Hold a Candle to What Dems Have Done

Trump retweeted his own take on problematic machines Wednesday night, more than eight years after he originally posted the grave warning.

“More reports of voting machines switching [GOP candidate Mitt] Romney votes to [President Barack] Obama,” Trump wrote on Election Day in 2012. “Pay close attention to the machines, don’t let your vote be stolen.”

The retweet comes amid a battery of posts from the president as he fights to expose alleged voter fraud across several states.

Trump previously cast doubt on the election results by asserting that machine glitches, extended voting deadlines and bias against Republican observers made for a “rigged” contest.

Although the mainstream media and Big Tech are actively working to crush the president’s message, Trump is not the only one who has called attention to seemingly faulty election infrastructure.

Are faulty or compromised voting machines harming Trump's chances at re-election?

RELATED: General Flynn Slams Tucker Carlson After Fox Host Doubts Sidney Powell: 'You Sit on High and Pontificate'

Last year, a panel of senators and representatives expressed concern after several election equipment companies were accused of producing malfunctioning machines.

These politicians weren’t Republican hardliners, but the names should ring a bell for those in the Democratic Party.

The group included Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Ron Wyden of Oregon, as well as Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin.

“These problems threaten the integrity of our elections,” the group wrote in 2019, “and demonstrate the importance of election systems that are strong, durable, and not vulnerable to attack.”

Experts tend to agree.

A 2018 expose of voting machines revealed how simple the tabulation computers were to hack, with one man proving it by rigging a mock election so hard that it left participating “voters” shocked.

With Trump’s legal team hard at work trying to get an accurate count of legal votes, let’s hope that any election machine fraud will soon be uncovered and corrected.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







As WHO Plans To 'Fairly' Distribute COVID Vaccine, China Has Already Inoculated 1 Million of Their Own
Researchers Compared Mask-Wearers to the Unmasked, Journals Reportedly Refused To Publish Their Monumental Finding
Trump Repeats His Haunting 2012 Warning: 'Pay Close Attention to the Machines'
Biden Vows To 'Collaborate' with Communist China
Second Wave of American Lockdowns Begin as State Orders 2-Week Quarantine for All Residents
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×