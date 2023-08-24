Trump Replaces Top Attorney Hours Before Surrender, Hires 'Best Criminal Defense Attorney in Georgia'

Former President Donald Trump has switched up his legal team in preparation for his arraignment Thursday in Georgia.

Trump has been indicted on multiple charges related to his challenge of the Georgia results of the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County prosecutors have charged Trump and 18 other people with participating in a conspiracy after the 2020 election. He is due to be arraigned on those charges on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, word emerged that Drew Findling, the attorney who had represented Trump in the pre-trial phase of Trump’s battle against the charges, is being replaced by Atlanta attorney Steven Sadow, according to CNN.

On the website for his firm, Sadow bills himself as a “special counsel for white collar and high-profile defense.”

BREAKING: Trump replaces his top Atlanta lawyer on day of Fulton surrender https://t.co/HoPHiRzBsS — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) August 24, 2023

CNN quoted what it called an unnamed “Trump source” as calling Sadow the “best criminal defense attorney in Georgia.”

Attorney Jennifer Little will remain on Trump’s legal team.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case. The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him,” Sadow said in a statement.

“We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system,” he said.

In 2021, Sadow criticized prosecutions based on the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Fulton County DA Fani Willis is using the law as the basis for her conspiracy allegations.

“I think it’s been overused for quite a long time,” he said then.

“It’s a broadening of culpability. People get swept up and charged with criminal activity based on the conduct of others for which they are being held responsible, despite being on the fringes,” he said then.

Attorney Scott Grubman, representing co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, said Sadow is “an amazing lawyer with a proven track record of acquittals in high-profile cases,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I welcome him to the case and look forward to achieving a mutual goal on behalf of our respective clients,” Grubman said.

Large growing gathering of Trump supporters outside the Fulton County jail right now.https://t.co/Em7t6HI9B1 pic.twitter.com/GBeI99MCpE — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) August 24, 2023

On Wednesday, Trump posted on Truth Social that “NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!”

He followed that up with a post foreshadowing what is likely to take place during his trial.

“For the first time in three years, brave American Patriots will be able, in Court, to show how the Presidential Election of 2020 was RIGGED & STOLLEN. For those RINOS, Radical Left Democrats, Communists, Marxists, Fascists , & others who say, ‘Don’t Look Back, Look Forward,’ they either do not want to reveal the answers because they “got away with murder,” or are FOOLS & COWARDS because we now know the answers to all of the Fraud, Irregularities, & Cheating, & WE CANNOT LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN!” Trump posted.

