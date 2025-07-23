Trump Reportedly Convinces Key GOP Rep to Drop Gubernatorial Hopes and Stick with the Plan

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler will seek re-election in New York’s 17th Congressional District instead of running for governor next year.

Lawler made the announcement Wednesday morning on “Fox and Friends,” ending months of speculation about the matter, Fox News reported.

Lawler had been openly considering a challenge to New York’s Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“There’s no question Kathy Hochul is the worst governor in America,” Lawler told the network.

“In 2026, she needs to be defeated,” he added.

Lawler added that after months of weighing the decision, he came to the conclusion that his best move was to seek another term in the House.

He confirmed to The New York Times later that he made his decision after a meeting with President Donald Trump last week.

Trump had reportedly urged Lawler to stay in the House to help preserve the GOP’s razor-thin majority.

“While I fundamentally believe I am best positioned to take on Kathy Hochul and offer New Yorkers a real choice for governor, I have made the decision to run for re-election to the House and continue the important work I’ve been doing over the past two and a half years,” Lawler said

His decision clears the way for Rep. Elise Stefanik, a top Trump ally, to mount her own bid for governor.

“Republicans are more unified than ever in our mission to fire the worst governor in America, Kathy Hochul, in 2026,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik praised Lawler as a “great, effective, and hardworking representative,” Fox News reported.

She also said she would announce her own decision after this November’s local elections.

Lawler had informed Speaker Mike Johnson of his decision to seek another term in the chamber on Tuesday, according to the Times.

Trump endorsed Lawler’s re-election in May, a move many viewed as a signal of support for Stefanik’s potential gubernatorial run.

Lawler’s district, which includes parts of Westchester and Rockland counties, is one of the most closely watched swing seats in the country.

Seven Democrats have already entered the race to challenge him, per the Times.

Democrats have made targeting the seat one of their top priorities after the district went for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

“With more work to do,” Lawler said, “I look forward to continuing to fight for my district and the people who elected me.”

