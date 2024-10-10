The Kamala Harris campaign is reportedly nervous that despite raising over $1 billion in less than 80 days, they may not have enough money to defeat Donald Trump.

“People familiar with the campaign strategy, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans, said Wednesday that the campaign continues to face significant headwinds that will require more money over the coming weeks. They said each of the seven targeted swing states remains within the margin of error, requiring costly spending plans,” The Washington Post reported.

One person emphasized to the Post via text, “We are in the margin of error. This will come down to grinding it out.”

The grinding it out will mean more ad buys and field efforts to turn out the vote, the news outlet explained.

“There have never been so many electoral college votes in play so late in the cycle, which means that our strong fundraising and volunteer enthusiasm are not guaranteed to be enough to fully reach voters everywhere they are,” another person said in an email to the Post.

The fact that this behind-the-scenes information has been conveyed to the Post is obviously a bid to raise more money in the closing weeks of the race.

It’s one thing to reach out to would-be donors via emails, phone calls and texts seeking more money, but it raises the sense of urgency to supporters to have the Post report how dire the situation is.

And they’re not lying.

Trump has taken the lead in two of the three so-called Blue Wall swing states that Harris likely must win, if she hopes to prevail in the general election next month.

Have you ever donated to a presidential candidate before? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 67% (190 Votes) No: 33% (92 Votes)

Quinnipiac University’s latest survey, published Wednesday, showed Trump ahead in Michigan 50 to 47 percent and Wisconsin 48 to 46 percent, while he’s narrowed the gap in Pennsylvania with Harris, who leads the Keystone State 49 to 46 percent.

Last month in Michigan, Harris was leading the race, 50 to 45 percent, and in Wisconsin 48 to 47 percent.

In Pennsylvania, Harris had been ahead 51 to 45 percent, so Trump has cut that margin in half in Quinnipiac’s poll.

📊 Rust Belt polling by Quinnipiac MICHIGAN

🟥 Trump: 50% (+3)

🟦 Harris: 47%

🟪 Oliver: 1%

🟨 West: 1% Last poll (9/16) – 🔵 Harris +5

——

WISCONSIN

🟥 Trump: 48% (+2)

🟦 Harris: 46%

🟩 Stein: 1%

🟪 Oliver: 1% Last poll – 🔵 Harris +1

——

PENNSYLVANIA

🟦 Harris: 49% (+3)

🟥… pic.twitter.com/lQHhO2taPt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 9, 2024

The Real Clear Polling average shows Trump slightly ahead in Pennsylvania and Michigan, based on surveys going back to last month, while Harris is winning in Wisconsin by less than half a percentage point.

Beyond the Blue Wall, the Republican nominee leads in the swing states of Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia, but Harris is ahead in Nevada, according to the RCP average.

Trump is doing significantly better in polling against Harris than he did against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls showed Clinton with a 3.4 percent lead in Michigan, but Trump ended up carrying the state by 0.3 percent.

In Wisconsin, Clinton led 6.5 percent in polling, but lost the state by 0.7 percent to Trump.

And in Pennsylvania, the Democrat was ahead by a less robust 1.9 percent, but Trump prevailed by a 0.7 percent margin.

It should also be noted that Trump defeated Clinton in 2016 despite the Democrat outraising him 2 to 1, Politico reported.

“Clinton and her allies, including her joint committees with the Democratic Party and the super PACs supporting her, raised more than $1.2 billion for the full cycle, according to the last reports filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission. Trump and his allies collected about $600 million,” the news outlet said.

The New York Times reported that Trump has raised $853 million this calendar year in coordination with the Republican National Committee.

So Trump’s doing better in polling and finances in relation to his opponent than he did in 2016.

The Harris campaign should be nervous.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.