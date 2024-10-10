Share
Commentary
Democrats are reportedly sweating bullets, fearing that their $1 billion war chest won't be enough to help Vice President Kamala Harris, left, beat GOP nominee former President Donald Trump.
Commentary
Democrats are reportedly sweating bullets, fearing that their $1 billion war chest won't be enough to help Vice President Kamala Harris, left, beat GOP nominee former President Donald Trump. (Evelyn Hockstein - pool - AFP / Getty Images; Jeff Kowalsky - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Is Reportedly Making Kamala Campaign Doubt Its Own Billion-Dollar War Chest

 By Randy DeSoto  October 10, 2024 at 2:18pm
Share

The Kamala Harris campaign is reportedly nervous that despite raising over $1 billion in less than 80 days, they may not have enough money to defeat Donald Trump.

“People familiar with the campaign strategy, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans, said Wednesday that the campaign continues to face significant headwinds that will require more money over the coming weeks. They said each of the seven targeted swing states remains within the margin of error, requiring costly spending plans,” The Washington Post reported.

One person emphasized to the Post via text, “We are in the margin of error. This will come down to grinding it out.”

The grinding it out will mean more ad buys and field efforts to turn out the vote, the news outlet explained.

“There have never been so many electoral college votes in play so late in the cycle, which means that our strong fundraising and volunteer enthusiasm are not guaranteed to be enough to fully reach voters everywhere they are,” another person said in an email to the Post.

The fact that this behind-the-scenes information has been conveyed to the Post is obviously a bid to raise more money in the closing weeks of the race.

It’s one thing to reach out to would-be donors via emails, phone calls and texts seeking more money, but it raises the sense of urgency to supporters to have the Post report how dire the situation is.

And they’re not lying.

Trump has taken the lead in two of the three so-called Blue Wall swing states that Harris likely must win, if she hopes to prevail in the general election next month.

Have you ever donated to a presidential candidate before?

Quinnipiac University’s latest survey, published Wednesday, showed Trump ahead in Michigan 50 to 47 percent and Wisconsin 48 to 46 percent, while he’s narrowed the gap in Pennsylvania with Harris, who leads the Keystone State 49 to 46 percent.

Last month in Michigan, Harris was leading the race, 50 to 45 percent, and in Wisconsin 48 to 47 percent.

In Pennsylvania, Harris had been ahead 51 to 45 percent, so Trump has cut that margin in half in Quinnipiac’s poll.

Related:
Bill Maher Mops the Floor with Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and Barack Obama as Voter Struggles Haunt Democrats

The Real Clear Polling average shows Trump slightly ahead in Pennsylvania and Michigan, based on surveys going back to last month, while Harris is winning in Wisconsin by less than half a percentage point.

Beyond the Blue Wall, the Republican nominee leads in the swing states of Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia, but Harris is ahead in Nevada, according to the RCP average.

Trump is doing significantly better in polling against Harris than he did against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls showed Clinton with a 3.4 percent lead in Michigan, but Trump ended up carrying the state by 0.3 percent.

In Wisconsin, Clinton led 6.5 percent in polling, but lost the state by 0.7 percent to Trump.

And in Pennsylvania, the Democrat was ahead by a less robust 1.9 percent, but Trump prevailed by a 0.7 percent margin.

It should also be noted that Trump defeated Clinton in 2016 despite the Democrat outraising him 2 to 1, Politico reported.

“Clinton and her allies, including her joint committees with the Democratic Party and the super PACs supporting her, raised more than $1.2 billion for the full cycle, according to the last reports filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission. Trump and his allies collected about $600 million,” the news outlet said.

The New York Times reported that Trump has raised $853 million this calendar year in coordination with the Republican National Committee.

So Trump’s doing better in polling and finances in relation to his opponent than he did in 2016.

The Harris campaign should be nervous.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: JD Vance Brilliantly Flips Script on NYT Reporter After She Tries to Corner Him About the 2020 Election
Wall Street Journal Mocks Christian Leader for Saying November Election Is Part of a Spiritual Battle for US
Blue State Businessman Defies Democrat Mayor, Lights Up New York with Something Trump Will Love
Watch: Trump Roasts the Mess in Detroit While Trashing Kamala Harris During Speech
Trump Is Reportedly Making Kamala Campaign Doubt Its Own Billion-Dollar War Chest
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation