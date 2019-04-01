SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Trump Reportedly Has Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Replacement Already Lined Up

Trump speakingManuel Balce Ceneta / APIn this March 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. After losing in Congress, Trump is counting on the courts to kill off "Obamacare." But some cases are going against him, and time is not on his side as he tries to score a big win for his re-election campaign. Two federal judges in Washington, D.C., this past week blocked Trump's Medicaid work requirements and small business health plans. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

By Randy DeSoto
Published April 1, 2019 at 2:43pm
Modified April 2, 2019 at 9:11am
Print

President Donald Trump is reportedly “saving” federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg, 86, is currently the oldest member on the high court, appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Trump appointed Barrett, 46, to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Nov. 2017. Prior to accepting the position, Barrett was a professor at Notre Dame Law School.

Axios reported that as Trump was deliberating last year who to nominate to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, he told confidants regarding Barrett, “I’m saving her for Ginsburg.”

“Trump used that exact line with a number of people, including in a private conversation with an adviser two days before announcing Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination,” according to the news outlet.

TRENDING: Archaeologists Uncover Definitive Proof of Bible Passage in Middle of Jerusalem

The president also expressed concern that Barrett, a pro-life supporter at Notre Dame, would have a harder time garnering the votes of pro-choice Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine. The GOP held the Senate by a narrow 51 to 49 majority at the time.

Murkowski came out against Kavanaugh, but the circuit court judge still cleared the Senate by a 50-48 vote.

The GOP majority became 53 to 47 in November, giving Trump the ability to lose up to three Republican senators and still get a nominee confirmed, assuming no Democrat support.

The Senate approved Barrett — who clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia early in her legal career — to the 7th Circuit by a vote of 55 to 43.

Do you think Amy Coney Barrett would be a good choice?

Among those voting against Barrett was Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein who told the practicing Catholic, “The dogma lives loudly within you.”

“That is of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for years in this country,” Feinstein added, in an apparent reference to abortion, among other matters.

Barrett noted during the hearing that as a circuit court judge, she would have no say in overturning cases on which the Supreme Court has set precedent — Roe v. Wade among those rulings.

Ginsburg appears to have no intention of stepping down from the court while Trump is in office.

She underwent lung cancer surgery in December and returned to the bench in late February with a reported clean bill of health.

RELATED: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Returns to Supreme Court Bench with Gusto

Ginsburg previously survived colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Last summer, the justice hinted at a timeline for her retirement. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years,” she said during an interview.

If Ginsburg left the court at 90, that would fall in a potential second term for Trump.

The justice made the unusual move of taking sides in the 2016 presidential race with very public and negative statements to the press about then-candidate Trump.

Among other things, Ginsburg called the New York businessman a “faker” and fretted over what the country would become if he were in charge.

A day after The New York Times editorial board rebuked her for publicly taking sides in a presidential race, Ginsburg retracted her “ill-advised” remarks.

CORRECTION, April 2, 2019: As originally published, this article stated that Justice Ginsburg was the longest-serving justice on the Supreme Court. Justice Clarence Thomas holds that honor, though Ginsburg is the oldest Supreme Court justice currently serving.

We apologize to Justice Thomas, as well as to our readers for any confusion we may have caused.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers. Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Flashback: Nadler Argued Against Releasing Independent Counsel Report on Clinton
Report: Biden Insiders Think Bernie Sanders Camp Is Behind Recent Allegations
‘Unplanned’s’ Twitter Followers Surge by Over 300K After Account Ban Lifted
Another Woman Comes Forward, Says Biden Inappropriately Touched Her
Trump Reportedly Has Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Replacement Already Lined Up
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×