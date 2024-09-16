Trump Reportedly Set to Do What Kamala Harris Won't - Visit Springfield, Ohio

Perhaps no issue in modern times has more clearly illustrated the divide between smug establishment propagandists and average American citizens.

Thus, the issue will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the 2024 presidential election: Vice President Kamala Harris represents the smug establishment, whereas former President Donald Trump stands for the average citizen.

On Sunday — in a story posted around the time Trump escaped a second assassination attempt in little more than two months — NBC reported that the former president will “soon” visit the town of Springfield, Ohio, which has found itself at the center of a national controversy over immigration.

Speaking to reporters in California on Friday, Trump hinted that he might make such a move.

“Maybe Springfield, maybe Aurora, maybe both, we’ll go there” the former president said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

BREAKING: Trump just announced that he might be going to both Springfield, Ohio, and Aurora, Colorado to bring the nation’s attention to the illegal migrant takeover of the cities Media: “Are you going to visit?” Trump: “Maybe Springfield, Maybe Aurora, Maybe both.” THAT WOULD… pic.twitter.com/A3kbpFULwF — George (@BehizyTweets) September 13, 2024

Late last month, reports surfaced that a violent gang of Venezuelan migrants had forcibly taken control of an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.

Those reports put the spotlight on Harris’ open border policies.

Then, earlier this month, reports of Haitian migrants in Springfield abducting and eating both geese in the wild and family pets exploded across social media.

Since 2020, an estimated 20,000 Haitians have descended on Springfield, a town of 60,000. Predictably, that influx has strained local resources to near the breaking point.

The establishment media, however — desperate to crush the story and dismiss the pet-eating rumors as unfounded — has chosen to blame the ordinary citizens of Springfield.

For instance, in one of the most disgusting stories ever printed, The New York Times described the influx of Haitians as revitalizing for the town, made allusions to “Nazi” protesters against the influx and touted mass immigration as beneficial to employers and landlords — all while minimizing the plight of the American citizens who actually live in Springfield.

Unfortunately for the establishment propagandists at the Times and elsewhere, social media told a different story.

On the social media platform X, users shared AI-generated memes of Trump rescuing ducks and cats. Those memes sent at least one prominent Democrat into a fit of apoplexy.

Then, during Tuesday’s presidential debate, Trump mentioned the pet-eating reports.

Afterward, establishment propagandist Kaitlan Collins of CNN tried to shame Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio — Trump’s running mate — for what she called “false” claims, but Vance stood his ground, insisting that the establishment media cared nothing about Springfield’s real and devastating plight until the former president and his online supporters drew attention to the town via the memes.

Meanwhile, independent journalists have made shocking discoveries simply by speaking to the actual citizens of Springfield.

In fact, one longtime resident called life in Springfield a “dystopian nightmare.”

Trump, therefore, has good reason to visit the town.

On X, Clay Travis of Outkick called the Springfield story “an awful battle for Kamala.”

“Trump should travel to Springfield, Ohio and have a live town hall with citizens there on Fox News. Let them tell their stories,” Travis added.

Prediction: fighting over 20,000 Haitians being shipped to a town of 60,000 in Ohio is an awful battle for Kamala. Trump should travel to Springfield, Ohio and have a live town hall with citizens there on Fox News. Let them tell their stories. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 13, 2024

Another X user predicted that if Trump made the visit as part of his “Unity” alliance with former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others, then the former president would trounce Harris in November.

“If Trump goes to Springfield for a town hall with JD Vance, Vivek, RFKjr and Shanahan — he wins the election hands down. Methinks,” the user wrote.

If Trump goes to Springfield for a town hall with JD Vance, Vivek, RFKjr and Shanahan – he wins the election hands down.

Methinks. — Adam Townsend (@adamscrabble) September 14, 2024

Having watched as many Americans cheered on COVID-era tyranny, I would not go as far as “hands down.”

After all, one cannot underestimate the degree to which modern liberals crave the feeling of moral superiority. And if they think they can pose as your moral superior by calling your Springfield-related grievances “racist,” then they will.

Either way, the small Ohio town almost certainly will play an outsized role in the coming election.

Since that election amounts to a clash between the establishment and citizens, the stakes could not be higher.

