Trump Reportedly Tells Staffers He's Never Been More Confident: 'We're Going To Win'

A week that saw him officially defeat the coronavirus, and also embroil his opponent in controversy, reportedly has President Donald Trump feeling very confident about his re-election prospects.

According to a report, the president feels so good about the state of his campaign that he is expressing that confidence to his staffers.

The Associated Press reported that Trump told staffers on a conference call not to worry about polling that shows him behind.

“We’re going to win. I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago,” Trump reportedly said Monday morning.

“Today is the best single day that I’ve felt on either campaign,” he added.

TRENDING: Top Dem Congressman Sweating as GOP Challenger Makes Election Day Push

According to the AP, Trump also said, “We have never been in as strong a position as we are today.”

The AP did not cite any sources for the quotes that were attributed to the president.

The outlet further quoted Trump as saying that the American people are growing tired of hearing about the coronavirus pandemic, and also from “idiots,” such as controversial National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

It is important to note the quotes reported by the AP have not been verified independently.

Do you think President Donald Trump will be re-elected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (163 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

The report about Trump’s private comments comes two days after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign warned supporters not to trust polls showing the candidate primed for a big victory next month.

“The very searing truth is that Donald Trump can still win this race, and every indication we have shows that this thing is going to come down to the wire,” NPR reported Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told supporters on Saturday.

“The reality is that this race is far closer than some of the punditry we’re seeing on Twitter and on TV would suggest,” she added.

The Biden campaign manager reportedly also said, “In the key battleground states where this election will be decided, we remain neck and neck with Donald Trump.”

Both reports from the inside of each respective campaign come as the dynamics of the race seem to have shifted since last Wednesday, when a New York Post bombshell report purported to show Biden allegedly involved with his son’s overseas business dealings in both China and Ukraine.

RELATED: Trump Calls Out Biden at AZ Rally: He's Hiding Under the Garbage Lid All Week While I'm Here

A computer hard drive, allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, unearthed emails that reportedly link Biden to his son’s alleged efforts to sell the influence of his former VP father, according to the Post and now other corroborating reporting from Fox News.

Twitter’s censorship of the Post’s reporting has made the email story a major campaign issue with serious alleged Biden corruption allegations.

At the same time, Trump has emerged energetic after contracting the coronavirus, and has appeared healthier than ever while marathon campaigning throughout this past week in key battleground states.

Additionally, Trump’s nominee to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, also performed well on the national stage last week, and she seems to have massive public support following her confirmation hearings.

Biden, meanwhile, is embroiled in the email controversy and will reportedly refrain from all public engagements until at least Thursday, when he will debate Trump for the second and final time in Nashville, Tennessee.

The former vice president also continues to be dogged by questions after he has repeatedly refused to answer whether he supports packing the Supreme Court with additional justices, should he and Democrats take power after the Nov. 3 election.

CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe told “Face the Nation” Sunday that Biden has called a lid on all activities for this week leading up to that debate.

CBS’s Ed O’Keefe on Face The Nation: “[Joe Biden] will not be seen again after today until Thursday night.” REMINDER: Joe Biden and his campaign have not disputed the authenticity of the bombshell emails which detail the extensive corruption of the Biden family. pic.twitter.com/obMn3QRxKS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 18, 2020

Biden, per the report, will be kept under wraps until the debate.

The debate, which is being moderated by NBC News reporter Kristen Welker, is also under scrutiny after the debate commission canceled the second matchup between Trump and Biden last week.

That cancelation came as that debate’s moderator, C-SPAN host Steve Scully, appeared to actively attempt to collude with Trump opponent Anthony Scaramucci on Twitter regarding how to interact with Trump.

Scully initially said his account was hacked, but later admitted he lied, and not only did he not host the canceled debate, but he was also suspended by C-SPAN.

The controversies of the presidential debates and also the vice presidential debate, which all seemed to be stacked against the incumbent candidates, have called into question the credibility and impartiality of the supposedly nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates and its chosen moderators.

Welker is a registered Democrat who was accused of tipping off then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign with advance notice about interview questions in 2016, and her network colleague Savannah Guthrie last Thursday took an aggressive stance against Trump during a town hall in Florida which furthered a notion that establishment media bias against Trump is stronger than ever before.

The tone of the debates, thus far, has appeared anything but unbiased, and each moderator has had the appearance of disqualifying conflicts of interest. Welker is no exception.

Trump commented on the appearance of yet another apparently biased moderator heading into Thursday’s matchup.

“She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing?” Trump responded to a post from his son, Donald Trump Jr., which was in turn a response to a tweet linking to an article describing Welker’s many apparent conflicts of interest.

She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing? https://t.co/uS3EWzfFPy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020

Much like in 2016, the 2020 election has suddenly again become Trump versus the entire political establishment, despite the fact that this time around, Trump is the incumbent.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.