Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump, left, withdrew his endorsement of Mo Brooks, right, in his campaign for U.S. Senate in Alabama, calling the candidate "woke."
Trump Rescinds Endorsement for Senate Candidate: 'He Went 'Woke''

 By Abby Liebing  March 23, 2022 at 11:08am
Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama is running this year in Alabama’s Senate primary.

At first he had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, but Trump has just withdrawn his endorsement, CNN reported.

Trump claimed that Brooks has become “woke” in a statement he released Wednesday.

Trump criticized Brooks for comments about the 2020 election and noted that he no longer has the convincing lead he first had.

“When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who ‘brilliantly’ convinced him to ‘stop talking about the 2020 Election,'” Trump said in a statement, The Hill reported.

“Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate. I don’t think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me. Election Fraud must be captured and stopped, or we won’t have a Country anymore,” Trump added.

Recently, Trump has been displeased with Brooks’ view of the 2020 election.

Do you support Trump's decision to revoke his endorsement of Brooks?

At a rally last year Brooks encouraged people to move on from the 2020 election controversy.

“I’m disappointed that he gave an inarticulate answer, and I’ll have to find out what he means,” Trump said of Brooks, The Hill reported.

“When I heard his statement, I said, ‘Mo, you just blew the election, and there’s nothing you can do about it,’” Trump added, ABC News reported.

The former president said that if Brooks “meant what he sounded like,” then he would have “no problem” taking back his endorsement, according to The Hill.

Brooks’ campaign spokesman has articulated frustration with the former president’s view of the situation.

“Mo Brooks was the only one in this race to stand with him on Jan. 6,” Brooks’ campaign spokesman Will Hampson said in a statement, ABC News reported.

Brooks’ campaign staff told ABC News that the congressman is still working on a statement in response to Trump’s endorsement withdrawal.

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
