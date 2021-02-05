Former President Donald Trump castigated the Screen Actors Guild on Thursday in a disdainful drop-dead letter.

Technically known as the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union had announced it wanted to continue Hollywood’s battle with Trump by threatening to expel him as a member.

Trump joined the union in 1989, Fox News reported.

The union said that the role it claims Trump played in the Capitol incursion violated its membership rules, and scheduled a hearing of its disciplinary committee.

“If found guilty by the committee, possible penalties include reprimand, censure, fines, suspension from the rights and privileges of membership, or expulsion from membership in SAG-AFTRA,” the union said.

TRENDING: Biden Considering Dem Plan to Cut Even More of the Middle Class Out of Next Stimulus Checks

But the man who made “you’re fired” part of the American lexicon was not sitting back and waiting for Hollywood’s elite to kick him out of the club.

The Screen Actor’s Guild threatened Donald Trump with removal from their membership because of the events on Jan. 6. He just sent them this letter and resigned 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uT8hu2SlQh — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 4, 2021

“I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership,” Trump wrote to union president Gabrielle Carteris.

Has Hollywood grown into an anti-American liberal enclave? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (95 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

“Who cares!” the former president said.

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few!” he added.

Trump noted that he breathed new life into the news business.

“I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others.

“Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union,” Trump wrote.

RELATED: Trump Rejects Democratic 'PR Stunt,' Won't Testify at Impeachment Trial

He then pointed out that the union has little to show by way of accomplishments.

“Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me — besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas — as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?’” he said.

Trump’s letter referenced a high-profile campaign by noted actors that slammed the union over cuts to health plan benefits.

Trump then moved to the bottom line.

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” Trump wrote. “As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resigning from SAG-AFTRA.

“You have done nothing for me,” he added.

Carteris and the union’s national executive director, David White, expressed their pleasure with being rid of Trump.

“Thank you,” they wrote in a statement.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.