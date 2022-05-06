Trump Responds After Biden Calls MAGA Extremist: 'MAGA Is Saving America'

Republican former President Donald Trump responded Thursday to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday comments describing the ‘Make America Great Again’ movement as an extremist group.

“MAGA is saving America,” Trump told Fox News. “Our country is going to hell. MAGA is saving America.”

Trump went on to defend the MAGA movement by pointing out several failures of the Biden administration since Biden took office in January of 2021.

“Inflation, incompetent withdrawals from Afghanistan, leaving hostages horribly wounded, soldiers, $85 billion of military equipment – MAGA is saving America,” Trump said, according to Fox.

One of Trump’s criticisms of the Biden administration in his Thursday conversation with Fox News is growing consumer prices in the nation.

The Consumer Price Index — an inflation indicator — struck a 40-year high in March, with prices rising 8.5 percent between March 2021 and March 2022 and 1.2 percent in the month ending March 2022, CNN reported.

Growing inflation affecting everyday Americans has damaged the Biden administration’s attempts to shape public perception of Biden’s presidency as a period of economic progress, as promised by the Biden 2020 campaign.

“Nearly nine in 10 registered voters are … concerned about increasing inflation,” a memo from one of Biden’s top pollsters said, according to the New York Times.

Another area where Trump hit back at Biden was on the Biden administration’s handling of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. The chaotic withdrawal was ridden with inconsistency and lack of transparency from the Biden administration and a series of messy events.

Several Americans were left behind in Afghanistan after the withdrawal was complete. The Taliban got their hands on massive amounts of US military hardware. ISIS carried out a suicide bombing that killed 13 American servicemen and the Biden administration, in response, ended up killing an innocent man and his family through a drone strike after presuming he was an ISIS terrorist, only to apologize later for the fiasco.

Due to Biden’s actions, America is “no longer respected throughout the world,” Trump said.

The former President continued, saying “Ukraine should have never happened,” adding that should he have remained president, Russia would have not invaded its neighbor, Fox News reported.

“MAGA is saving our country,” Trump reiterated.

Trump was responding to Biden’s allegations that MAGA is an extremist group when he made the comments mentioned above.

The “MAGA crowd” is “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history,” Biden said in a Wednesday address to the nation.

Biden was responding to Politico’s leak of a draft majority opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, which suggested that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade — the infamous Supreme Court decision that greenlighted the killing of millions of children by enabling abortion.

“He is being very divisive but it is more than that, it is all misinformation just like the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax and all of the hoaxes,” Trump said in response to Biden’s comments. “That’s what they’re good at.”

